In a Missoula federal court Thursday, two Butte men, who were involved in a large armed drug trafficking operation that brought pounds of drugs to Butte and laundered proceeds, were sentenced by U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen, according to a press release from the Montana District Attorney’s Office.

Mark Ernest Spani, 65, was sentenced to nine years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, while co-defendant Stanley Roy Vires, 68, was sentenced to seven years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release.

Both defendants pleaded guilty in 2022 to possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, prohibited person in possession of firearms and ammunition and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

According to court documents, law enforcement learned in July 2021 that Spani and Vires were dealing drugs together and purchased meth from Vires through a confidential informant.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant on Vires’ residence and recovered approximately five pounds of meth, a little more than one pound of heroin, 26 firearms and cash. In June 2022, law enforcement searched properties owned by Spani and found one pound of meth, cash and numerous firearms.

It was also alleged that Spani was involved in dealing meth, heroin, fentanyl and cocaine, traveled out of state to obtain and bring drugs back to Montana and carried guns while trafficking. When arrested, Spani appeared “to be reaching toward his right-hand side waist area,” where a gun was located.

In addition, the government alleged Vires was involved in dealing meth and heroin and that Vires admitted he received a total of about 15 pounds of meth in 2020 and 2021. Fifteen pounds of meth is the equivalent of 54,360 doses. When searching Vires’ vehicle, law enforcement found two loaded firearms.

Both Spani and Vires were prohibited from possessing firearms because they both had prior drug-related convictions.

Vires, Spani and others also allegedly conspired to conceal money and used cash proceeds to buy additional drugs, including in Arizona. Vires and others also bought additional assets using drug trafficking proceeds.

Under a forfeiture count, Vires and Spani agreed to forfeit a residence in Butte, approximately 10 acres known as Fleecer View Estates, a 1955 Chevrolet 210 vehicle, a 2013 Harley Davidson Tri Glide Ultra Classic motorcycle, a 2019 Harley Davidson Tri Glide Ultra Classic, a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado K1500 pickup, a 2022 Dodge Ram 3500 Big Horn, a 2011 Montana 5th Wheel and $33,346 in U.S. Currency.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan G. Weldon prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Montana Division of Criminal Investigation and Butte Police Department.

The case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program intended to bring “together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone,” according to Thursday's press release.