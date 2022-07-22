Thursday vehicle accident leads to two men’s arrest

Two Montana men were involved in a roll-over accident in Butte-Silver Bow County at around 8 a.m. Thursday, as they were headed southbound on I-15 at Moose Creek Hill near Divide.

When law enforcement and medical personnel arrived at the scene, the crash victims were gone, apparently already picked up by a passer-by and dropped off in Melrose.

Nearly seven hours later, the two “victims,” Antonio Baca Ramirez Jr., 28, of Thompson Falls, and Stephen Roy Goodman, 27, of Missoula were both taken into custody by Butte law enforcement officials.

Beaverhead County Undersheriff David W. Wendt said approximately 25 law enforcement personnel helped capture the two men, including Beaverhead County deputies, federal law enforcement, and the Montana Highway Patrol’s special response team. Law enforcement also utilized two man-powered drones with inferred cameras, along with four trained K-9 dogs.

The outcome, according to the undersheriff, was the coordinated cooperation between the agencies.

“It was impressive how it all came together,” said Undersheriff Wendt.

The search for the men began less than an hour after the accident. A caller informed Beaverhead County law enforcement that two men were looking inside cars parked at a campground just outside Melrose. By the time police arrived, they had left the campground and headed into a nearby densely wooded area. Officers followed their trail, but were unable to locate them.

The Montana Highway Patrol’s Special Response Team, along with their trained K-9’s, headed into the woods. Due to his injuries, Ramirez reportedly was quick to surrender and was taken by ambulance to St. James Healthcare. He was later released to Adult Probation and Parole.

Goodman, however, had not been found yet. That all changed when Beaverhead County dispatch received a call from Butte police relaying that a rancher living just three miles south of Melrose found Goodman near his home and was holding him at gunpoint until officers arrived. Goodman, too, was taken by ambulance to St. James Healthcare.

According to a police report, Goodman was on the run after escaping an Oregon pre-release detention center and had a nationwide arrest warrant issued by the U.S. Marshall Service.

He is currently housed at the Butte Detention Center.