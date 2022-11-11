Thriftway in Butte robbed at gunpoint early Friday morning

Two masked men, one brandishing a black handgun, walked into the Thriftway at the intersection of Amherst and Harrison avenues just before 4:30 a.m. Friday, demanded money from the clerk and then fled with an undisclosed amount.

The two robbers reportedly left the area in a dark-colored sedan, traveling south on Harrison Avenue.

Butte-Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester said the two men, both around 6 feet tall, were dressed in dark-hooded sweatshirts

“No one was injured in the incident,” the sheriff said, “and the investigation is ongoing.”

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call Detective Sgt. Brian Sullivan at 406-497-1173.