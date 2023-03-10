Two separate incidents led to a Butte man’s Thursday appearance in Justice Court, charged with the felonies of threatening a woman with a hand gun, repeatedly hitting her in the face and ribs, and on a later date, head-butting and punching her, and attempting to strangle her.

A former Texas resident, Michael Wayne Cook, 34, appeared before Judge Ben Pezdark on the Feb. 3 charge. The incident allegedly took place in the vicinity of Kaw Avenue and Cobban Street.

Court documents state Cook allegedly threatened his victim with a handgun and knowingly caused physical injury to his victim by hitting her numerous times.

The maximum penalty if convicted for the weapon’s charge is a prison term of up to 20 years, and can include a fine of no more than $50,000. For the assault, Cook could be fined $100 to $1,000 and receive a county jail sentence of one day up to one year.

On the second charged it is alleged that at around 2 a.m. on March 1, Cook broke into a Rocker motel room, where he reportedly physically assaulted the woman and tried to choke her.

Judge Jimm Kilmer presided on the second set of charges.

The maximum penalty if convicted for the aggravated burglary is a prison term not to exceed 40 years and a fine of up to $50,000. For the strangulation, Cook could receive a prison term of no more than five years and a potential fine not to exceed $50,000.

Cook remains in the Butte jail and bond has been set at $300,000. The prosecutor in these cases is Deputy County Attorney Ann Shea.