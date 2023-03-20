A hit and run accident Saturday night near the Butte Civic Center sent a 15-year-old girl to St. James Healthcare with lower leg injuries.
Just after 8 p.m., the teenager was hit by an SUV, identified by witnesses as a 2012-2018 white Ford Escape, just as she was crossing Harrison Avenue.
The SUV continued southbound and did not stop.
The case remains under investigation.
Tracy Thornton
Reporter
