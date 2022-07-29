 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Seven headstones toppled at Holy Cross

  • 0

Vandalism at Holy Cross Cemetery, 4700 Harrison Ave., was reported to Butte police Friday morning.

Seven headstones had been toppled. Cemetery personnel were able to set all seven back in their rightful positions.

In August 2021, the Catholic cemetery’s granite columbarium was damaged. Officials believed that a hammer or similar tool was used to damage the outdoor memorial.

Yvonne Garcia, an office administrator at Holy Cross, was saddened to hear the news of the most recent vandalism.

“These headstones are sacred,” said Garcia, “and I feel bad to share the news with families.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
3

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

‘Earth Overshoot Day’ comes earlier every year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News