Seven headstones toppled at Holy Cross

Vandalism at Holy Cross Cemetery, 4700 Harrison Ave., was reported to Butte police Friday morning.

Seven headstones had been toppled. Cemetery personnel were able to set all seven back in their rightful positions.

In August 2021, the Catholic cemetery’s granite columbarium was damaged. Officials believed that a hammer or similar tool was used to damage the outdoor memorial.

Yvonne Garcia, an office administrator at Holy Cross, was saddened to hear the news of the most recent vandalism.

“These headstones are sacred,” said Garcia, “and I feel bad to share the news with families.”