Recent scam attempts to collect false fines

Another scam has made its way to Butte and Butte-Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester is urging residents not to fall for it.

Several people have reported receiving calls from a Butte police officer telling the resident he or she is wanted and needs to pay their fine. To make the con more believable, the scammer is using the name of an actual Butte officer.

The sheriff wants residents to know that no one in his department is calling to collect fines.

“Do not provide any information to this person and end the call,” he advised.

Residents who receive such a call are asked to report it to the Butte police by calling 406-497-1120.

