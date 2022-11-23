Police say gunshot kills two 18-year-old men in Butte

Two 18-year-old Butte men were shot and killed by a single bullet at a house in the 900 block of Woolman Street Tuesday night and several others were inside at the time, police said.

Police say one man had a large caliber handgun, fired the weapon and sustained a fatal gunshot wound to the head.

“The same bullet also struck a second male in the head, causing a fatal injury,” Sheriff Ed Lester said in a news release around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. “The second male had been seated near the first male when the weapon was fired.”

At around 9:20 p.m., Butte-Silver Bow police, Butte Fire Rescue and A-1 Ambulance responded to a reported shooting at the residence.

When officers arrived, they found the two dead, with several more people inside.

“This is an unbelievably sad situation and our thoughts are with the families of both young men,” Lester said.

The bodies have been transported to the Montana State Crime lab in Missoula for autopsy. Names of the individuals are not being released at this time pending notification of relatives.

Lester said the investigation is continuing.