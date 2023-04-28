A verbal dispute between two men Thursday at Stodden Park escalated to a point where one man pointed a handgun at the other, according to Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester.

The two men separated and no shots were fired. There were no injuries and no arrests. The two men have been identified and it's under investigation, Lester said.

The report was received by police at 4:11 p.m. as the incident was reported by a third party.

Because there was a Butte High softball game scheduled to start at 5 p.m. at the Stodden Park softball fields, parents of students in Butte School District received a a recorded message alerting them to the situation.

Audio file Your browser does not support the audio element.

"Butte School District was alerted to a situation occurring at Stodden Park prior to the start of a Butte High School event," the recording said. "There was an altercation involving a weapon that broke out between two adult individuals in the parking lot of the park. The weapon was not discharged and the individuals involved in the altercation are not on the premises. Please note there was never an immediate threat to students or public. Butte-Silver Bow police are investigating the incident.

Bulldogs softball coach Ryan Stosich said he wasn't aware of any commotion from where he and his team were on the softball field. The game was played as scheduled and Butte lost to Missoula Big Sky 24-16.