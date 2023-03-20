Either by car or on foot, the Butte police and Montana Highway Patrol troopers were out patroling the Mining City from Thursday through Sunday.

St. Patrick’s Day, which fell on a Friday this year, necessitated that move, as some revelers partied before and after the Irish celebration.

Looking over the many comments on social media, residents and guests had a great time. “We had a blast!” one resident shared. A visitor wrote, “This was our first St. Paddy’s Day here in Butte and it did not disappoint.”

Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester agreed. “There was a great crowd for St. Patrick’s Day,” he said, “and the vast majority had a fun time and were well-behaved.”

Although there is no official number on the crowd in Uptown Butte, there appeared to be a much larger number of people in attendance. So much so that Butte-Silver Bow officials decided to shut down a few more streets than had been planned.

“The crowd was just too much at a couple of intersections,” explained Lester, “so we stopped vehicle traffic at some locations.”

Lester said several departments helped to keep people safe, including the MHP, the county's Fire, Public Works and Parks and Recreation departments and A-1 Ambulance.

“It was a team effort with a lot of moving parts,” said Lester.

Not everyone had a great time, though. An estimated 23 people were arrested, with several being cited for driving under the influence. Still, others were arrested for myriad offenses, including theft, disorderly conduct and assault, while some already had warrants out for their arrest. Many of them are listed below:

Punched over pizza

At around 8:30 p.m. Friday night, a Butte couple ordering pizza at Silver Bow Pizza, 3500 Harrison Ave., got a little too impatient when their meal took some time to assemble.

Geri Gale Lewis, 57, allegedly reached across the counter and hit one of the pizza employees. He apparently returned the favor and hit her back, which is when Douglas David Fellows, 70, started punching the employee as well.

Both Lewis and Fellows were arrested and jailed for misdemeanor simple assault.

Uptown chase

At 1:30 a.m. Saturday, St. Patrick’s Day revelers were still out and about when an officer patroling on Park Street heard a loud crash. The driver, Clifford Lee Bowers, 46, of Butte, had just hit one of the concrete rails placed in Uptown Butte. When the officer went to investigate, Bowers, along with his two passengers took off, going south on Wyoming, then west on Mercury.

Minutes later, Bowers allegedly struck another vehicle from the rear while going south on Montana to George Street. He then drove up onto a sidewalk, exited the vehicle and took off on foot, but was quickly apprehended. His two passengers were uninjured.

While eluding police officers, he reportedly nearly hit three other vehicles.

Bowers was booked into the jail at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday for the felony offenses of criminal endangerment (five counts), criminal possession of dangerous drugs (a vial of suspected methamphetamine), DUI (third offense) and the misdemeanor offenses of failure to give immediate notification of an accident, reckless driving, eluding police, hit and run of highway fixtures, no liability insurance in effect, along with an out-of-jurisdiction warrant

Confused driver

At around 1:30 a.m. Friday, calls came into dispatch about a suspected drunk driver on the road.

Officers caught up with Joshua Van Wobig, 47, of Butte near Copper Mountain Park. He was reportedly in the parking lot, sitting in his car which was still running.

Wobig, who appeared confused, refused to exit his vehicle and had to be forcibly removed. He failed on-site sobriety maneuvers and a search warrant was obtained to get a blood draw.

He was jailed for felony driving under the influence (fourth or subsequent offense), and the misdemeanor offenses of resisting arrest and open container in the vehicle.

Child endangerment

Just after midnight Friday, police were called to the Town Pump, 531 S. Montana St., to investigate a disturbance.

Kelly Rae Pepion, 29, of Butte stopped to get gas and had allegedly damaged a plastic display inside the store. She also appeared to be under the influence.

Inside her car were two children, ages 11 and 10.

She was booked into the jail on two counts of felony child endangerment while driving under the influence, and the misdemeanor offenses of driving under the influence, criminal mischief and driving without a valid driver’s license.

Off to jail

At around 12:15 a.m. Friday, officers arrived in the 10 block of North Alabama Street to investigate a disturbance.

Vanessa Marie Stebbins, 34, of Butte allegedly took a swing at a man and another woman. She was booked into the jail for felony parole violation and two misdemeanor counts of partner or family member assault.

Morning discovery

On Friday morning, the owner of a reported stolen vehicle followed said vehicle to a home in the 1000 block of South Nevada Street.

Police arrived and arrested the suspected driver of the vehicle, Maddox Alexzander Lee Haskell, 18, of Butte, who was jailed for felony buying or possessing stolen property.

More DUIs

The following people were cited for driving under the influence by either the Butte police or the Montana Highway Patrol:

Raquel Lynn Correa, 34, of Butte, aggravated DUI

Logan Christopher Keele, 24, of Butte, misdemeanor DUI (refusal) and making an improper turn

Natalie Ann Kinert, 32, of Missoula, misdemeanor DUI and stop sign violation

Dennis Andrew Rintala, 28, of Butte, misdemeanor DUI (refusal)

Lochlan James Mullen, 18, of Anchorage, Alaska, misdemeanor DUI (under the age of 21) and failure to wear a seatbelt

Lucas John Anderson, 39, of Butte, misdemeanor DUI (second offense)

Christopher Daken Dixon, 22, of Butte, misdemeanor offenses of DUI, open container in the vehicle, and failure to wear a seat belt

Unhappy resident

The owner of a home in the 1100 block of West Gold Street called Friday night to complain that a man, later identified as Teague Michael Fought, 21, of Havre, had just urinated in his yard and then fell asleep. Fought was taken to jail for disorderly conduct.

Warrants issued

A trooper with the Montana Highway Patrol arrested Alicia Lee Murrin, 42, of Butte at 1 a.m. Monday on Butte-Silver Bow warrants for felony theft and misdemeanor criminal contempt and a misdemeanor Anaconda-Deer Lodge County warrant.

Melissa Campbell, 46, of Butte was arrested in the 1000 block of South Utah late Sunday night on a $10,000 felony warrant out of Jefferson County.

Kenneth Joseph DeShazo, 41, of Butte was arrested by a MHP trooper around 5:30 Sunday morning near the intersection of Elizabeth Warren and Howard. DeShazo had several misdemeanor warrants out for his arrest, including driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, criminal contempt, failure to wear a seat belt, no license plates, driving without a valid driver’s license and two counts of no liability insurance in effect.

While investigating a disturbance in the 3700 block of Harrison Avenue, an officer recognized Delano Marcel Joseph Sanchez, 47, of Butte, who had two misdemeanor warrants out for his arrest. He was booked into jail just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

More reports

Three men were causing a disturbance at the Metals Bank, 8 W. Park St., and were asked to leave. They did.

A taxi driver said his backpack was stolen while dropping someone off in the 1000 block of Emma Street.

A 9mm pistol and credit cards were stolen from a car parked near the intersection of Arizona and Granite streets.

A 12-pack of Twisted Tea was stolen from the Town Pump, 2305 Continental Drive.

The window of a 2001 Ford Explorer was broken while parked in the 2100 block of Farragut Avenue.