Police investigate armed robbery at marijuana dispensary

An armed robbery was reported Saturday afternoon at a marijuana dispensary on Harrison Avenue, police said.

Police responded to Elevated Medical Marijuana, 2905 Harrison Avenue, at 3:46 p.m.

According to police, a male wearing dark clothing, a dark mask, and brown shoes robbed the store at gunpoint and fled from the area. He was last seen leaving the area of the Super 8 Motel in a dark-colored vehicle.

Police said no one was injured, and the case remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Butte Police at 497-1120.

