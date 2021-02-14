 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police investigate armed robbery at marijuana dispensary
0 comments
editor's pick alert

Police investigate armed robbery at marijuana dispensary

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Robbery suspect

A security camera image shows the armed robbery suspect at Elevated Medical Marijuana dispensary Saturday afternoon.

An armed robbery was reported Saturday afternoon at a marijuana dispensary on Harrison Avenue, police said.

Police responded to Elevated Medical Marijuana, 2905 Harrison Avenue, at 3:46 p.m.

According to police, a male wearing dark clothing, a dark mask, and brown shoes robbed the store at gunpoint and fled from the area. He was last seen leaving the area of the Super 8 Motel in a dark-colored vehicle.

Police said no one was injured, and the case remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Butte Police at 497-1120.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
3

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Feb. 14

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News