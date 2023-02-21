Not a presidential fan

Someone in Butte really does not like President Joe Biden.

A call came in Monday afternoon that a person was standing outside Walgreen’s with an AR-15 over his shoulder while waving a “F*** Joe Biden” flag.

The person was later seen doing the same near the intersection of Cobban and Harrison.

Misdemeanor warrants

Chad Allen Bushman, 51, of Butte was at a basketball game Friday night at the Butte High gym when an officer recognized him and knew there were warrants out for his arrest.

Bushman was taken to jail on the misdemeanor warrants of partner or family member assault, theft and theft of services

Woman attacked

Early Friday night, a woman reported to police that while in a car with Jeremiah Edward Wing, 38, of Butte and Brandi Brianna Stone, 24, of Butte, both people allegedly assaulted her and continued to drive around town assaulting her and would not let her leave the vehicle.

After she reported the incident to police, the two people were found driving near Dewey and Harrison.

Wing and Stone were both arrested for the felony offenses of aggravated assault, partner or family member assault (strangulation), and unlawful restraint. Stone also had two misdemeanor criminal contempt warrants out for her arrest.

Alleged assault

On Friday morning, police arrived at a residence in 3600 block of Willoughby Avenue to investigate a disturbance.

Arrested at the scene was Kimberly Kay Preston, 53, of Butte, who allegedly assaulted an adult female. She was jailed for felony aggravated assault.

Friday arrest

Regena Marie Juarez, 40, of Butte was arrested Friday morning for the misdemeanor offenses of theft, criminal trespass to property, and criminal contempt.

Disorderly conduct

William Leo Robert Connors, 29, of Butte was reportedly being a bit belligerent around 2 a.m. Saturday outside Party Palace, 1 W. Park Street St.

Connors would not calm down and was arrested for misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Sunday DUI

At around 2:30 a.m. Sunday a vehicle traveling south on Utah Avenue had no headlights on.

An officer stopped the car and the driver, Caden Robert Smerker, 19, of Vaughn appeared to be intoxicated.

He was arrested for misdemeanor driving under the influence.

Motor vehicle theft

On Monday morning, a person living in the 500 block of West Broadway Street had their vehicle, a 2019 Kia Rio, stolen.

The complainant and friends found the vehicle at the Town Pump still running. The suspected thief, Benje Rothbard, 57, of Butte was later found at St. James and he admitted to stealing the vehicle.

Rothbard was jailed for the felony offenses of motor vehicle theft and parole violation.

More crimes

—Two customers reportedly approached a clerk at Maurice’s in the Butte Plaza Mall as she was putting money in the till. The clerk set the money down to answer one of the customer’s questions, while the other took off with the money.

—Two men got into a fight at Silver Bow Pizza but had separated by the time police arrived.

—Phone chargers, workout clothing, running shoes and a canvas bag were taken from a car parked at Safeway, 310 W. Front St.

—A winter hat, gloves, sunglasses and $10 in change were taken from a vehicle parked at La Quinta Inn, 1 Holiday Park.

—A license plate was stolen from a car parked in the 1800 block of Thornton Avenue.

—Two 16-years-olds and two 17-year-olds were cited for curfew violation at 2 a.m. Monday.

—A 12-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy got into a physical altercation at the Silver Bow Homes playground. Both were cited for disorderly conduct.