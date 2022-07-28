Police blotter

Felony DUIs

—Kenneth Michael Kooyman, 39, of Butte was booked into the jail just after 3 a.m. Tuesday for felony driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol (fourth or subsequent offense), and the misdemeanor offenses of fleeing from police and reckless driving. Kooyman was allegedly involved in a disturbance in the 3200 block of Bayard but left the residence before police arrived. An officer was able to catch up to Kooyman, who was reportedly driving erratically, had him pull over and handcuffed him.

—Tyson Rondo Gruber, 30, of Bozeman was also booked into the jail just after 3 a.m. Tuesday for felony driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol (fourth or subsequent offense). He was arrested by a trooper with the Montana Highway Patrol. Gruber was also jailed for the misdemeanor offense of obstructing a peace officer.

Stolen vehicle

Late Monday morning, Ishan Adalin Wylie, 32, of Butte was founding sitting in the driver’s seat of a 2020 Hyundai Tucson in the 600 block of South Dakota Street. An officer noticed the car had fictitious plates and learned it had been reported stolen early that morning.

Wylie was arrested for the felony offenses of possession of dangerous drugs and buying or possessing stolen property. She also had a misdemeanor criminal contempt warrant out for her arrest.

Misdemeanor DUIs

—A trooper with the Montana Highway Patrol arrested Ian Michael Hodges, 23, of Butte Monday night for misdemeanor driving under the influence.

—Jaden Joe Speelman, 18, of Butte was booked and released late Monday afternoon for misdemeanor driving under the influence.

Recent random crimes

—For no apparent reason, a woman was slamming doors and yelling at others at the Thriftway, 3501 Harrison Ave. She left before police arrived.

—A window was broken on a vehicle parked in the 800 block of Caledonia Street.

—Checks were reported stolen from a home in the 300 block of West Silver Street.

—A resident in the 5000 block of Saddle Rock Road reported someone drove over his land and caused some damage.

—A man was harassing customers at Burger King, 1955 Dewey Blvd., and begging for money. He left before police arrived.