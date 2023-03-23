Butte police reports

Havoc at motel

A call came in late Wednesday night about a man wreaking havoc at the Ramada, 2100 Cornell Ave.

Brennon Hale Hajek, 23, of Butte was allegedly extremely upset and arguing with staff and guests in the lobby. When officers got there he was reportedly screaming and not making much sense. According to the police report, Hajek also slapped an officer’s hand away.

He was arrested for the misdemeanor offenses of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Just talking

Officers arrived at a residence in the 100 block of West Daly Street just before 1 a.m. Thursday to investigate a disturbance between a man and a woman.

When they knocked on the door, Riley O’Patrick Trindle, 28, of Butte stepped outside to talk with them. Turns out Trindle had a misdemeanor criminal contempt warrant out for his arrest and he was taken to jail.

Causing a ruckus

Brianna Rose Lucas, 37, of Butte was arrested Wednesday night for the misdemeanor offenses of disorderly conduct and criminal trespass to property.

She reportedly refused to leave a residence in the 2900 block of Carter Street, but managed to take off before the cops arrived. She then headed to the Asia Buffet, 1921 Dewey Blvd., where she was allegedly causing a bit of a ruckus. It was there that officers took her into custody.

More reports

— A man asked a clerk if he could write his name on the counter at the Town Pump, 531 S. Montana St., but was told no. He did it anyway.

— A woman rented a television from a Harrison Avenue business and then promptly pawned it

— Someone entered a home in the 800 block of Travonia Street and stole some medicine.

— Cash was stolen from a home in the 800 block of Highland Avenue.