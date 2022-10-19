Police blotter: Walking in traffic; strangulation attempt; failed sobriety maneuvers

Butte police reports

No need for help

Late Sunday night, police received a call about a woman in an altercation with a man near the intersection of Gold and Montana streets. She was also allegedly walking in and out of traffic.

Cindy Alane Charon, 41, of Butte reportedly told officers that she didn’t need any help from them and got verbally abusive.

Officers felt she was a danger to herself and others and arrested her for misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Attempt to strangle

A call came in Monday night about an ongoing argument at the Ramada by Wyndham, 2100 Cornell Ave.

A woman told an officer that Ryan Christopher McConnell, 38, of Butte had allegedly pulled her from behind and attempted to strangle her.

McConnell was found west of the hotel and was arrested for felony partner or family member assault.

Joint effort

Jerry William Walker, 52, of Billings reportedly absconded from Yellowstone County.

In a joint effort, Adult Probation & Parole and Butte police arrested Walker early Monday afternoon on a $10,000 felony warrant out of Yellowstone County.

DUI offenses

— Brandon Alidor Parrett, 21, of Butte jailed at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday for the misdemeanor offenses of driving under the influence (first offense), no liability insurance in effect, failure to have two headlights and having an open container in the vehicle. Parrett was allegedly driving at a high rate of speed on Mercury Street and an officer pulled him over. He appeared to be intoxicated and failed field sobriety maneuvers. A Breathalyzer indicated he was over the legal limit.

—Joseph Milton Christieb, 32, of Anaconda was booked and released late Monday afternoon for the misdemeanor offense of driving under the influence (first offense).

Simple assault

Curtis Delbert Schieve, 40, of Butte was arrested Sunday afternoon on a warrant for misdemeanor simple assault.

Several offenses

Kenneth Alex Peterson, 42, of Butte was booked into the jail at 4:45 a.m. Wednesday for felony violation of release condition, and three misdemeanor offenses. He was picked up near the intersection of Idaho and Silver streets.

Knife allegedly used

Late Tuesday night, a woman living in the 3400 block of Sanders Street called 911. When officers arrived, she alleged that Joseph Russell Schelin Jr., 62, of Butte kicked her to the ground and attempted to stab her. The woman reportedly had a laceration on her hand.

Schelin was arrested for misdemeanor partner or family member assault with a weapon.

MHP arrest

While on Browns Gulch Road Monday afternoon, a trooper with the Montana Highway Patrol arrested Scott Damien Ristedt, 38 and homeless, for the felony offenses of theft and displaying plates assigned to another vehicle.

Ristedt also had two out-of-jurisdiction warrants out for his arrest.

More reports

— Propane bottles were stolen from Fairmont Estates.

— A woman heard a single gunshot in the 1800 block of Wilson. Police investigated and no one else in the neighborhood heard the shot and officers couldn’t find anything

— A bike was taken from a residence in the 400 block of North Jackson Street.

— A person living in the 2200 block of Yale Avenue called to report that someone was shooting at a rabbit.