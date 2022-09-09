Police blotter: Vehicles vandalized at repair shop; PFMA with weapon; Thriftway break-in

Butte police reports

Vehicles damaged

It was discovered Thursday morning that eight vehicles were broken into at Mick’s Auto Repair, 300 Holland St., and an additional three more at Headframe Auto Repair, 910 S. Montana St.

Several of the vehicles, not all, were locked. The thief or thieves busted the windows on at least six of the 11 damaged vehicles.

Yelling, crying

At around 5:30 a.m. Thursday, a 911 call came into dispatch from a residence in the 1100 block of West Woolman Street. The dispatcher could hear a man yelling while a woman was crying.

En route, officers were advised that the man, Justin Arthur Rogers, 37, of Butte had a machete, but when they arrived he did not. Reportedly, he had picked one up, but then put it back down. The woman had a laceration on her back, which she told officers occurred when Rogers pushed her down, with her landing on top of broken glass. She also told police she had been struck in the face.

Rogers was booked into the jail for felony assault with a weapon and misdemeanor partner or family member assault.

Not wanted

Late Wednesday afternoon Ashley Arlene Wine, 31, of Butte was arrested for misdemeanor criminal trespass to property.

Apparently Wine had been told repeatedly that she was not welcome at the Butte Rescue Mission, 610 E. Platinum Street, but went there anyway. Next stop was the Butte jail.

Thriftway break-in

Early Friday morning, a Great Falls man allegedly broke into the Thriftway at 4701 Harrison Ave., taking cigarettes and lighters from the convenience store.

When police arrived, the front door was broken and there was blood inside the store. After looking at video surveillance, they went looking for their man.

Samuel James Long, 35, was not too far away as he was found around 4 a.m. Friday at the Town Pump, 3700 Harrison Ave., with blood all over his hands from the broken glass. He was also driving a car that had been reported stolen from the Butte Rescue Mission.

He was jailed for felony burglary and felony motor vehicle theft.

Back in jail

Randy William Van Kirk, 25, of Anaconda was booked into the jail Thursday afternoon for felony revocation of sentence.

Parole violation

Adult Probation & Parole brought Jeffrey Neil Freund, 47, of Butte to the jail Thursday afternoon for felony parole violation.

No-bond warrant

At around 8 a.m. Thursday, Larry Jason White, 51, of Butte was reportedly just “hanging out” in the 100 block of West Platinum Street when officers arrived to investigate a suspicious man in the area.

White had a no-bond warrant out for his arrest out of Judge Robert Whelan’s court and was taken to jail.

Out on patrol

At about 7:30 a.m. Thursday, an officer out on patrol on Continental and Walnut witnessed a vehicle pulling a trailer with a Harley on it. The officer noticed the passenger was Joshua Robert Bennett, 43, of Butte.

Bennett had a felony out-of-jurisdiction warrant out for his arrest, along with misdemeanor warrants for driving without a valid driver’s license, failure to wear a seat belt, failure to show proof of insurance, and two criminal contempt counts. Off to jail he went.

Miscellaneous crimes

Someone drove their vehicle through the creek bed at a trailer park in the 200 block of Hobson Avenue, damaging the grass.

A burglar in the 800 block of Placer Street entered a residence via the basement door and stole some tools.

A pair of shoes and five pairs of socks were stolen from Millers Boots, 301 S. Arizona St.

A bicycle was taken from a building on West LaPlatte Street.