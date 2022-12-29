Police blotter: Truck hits hotel, in custody, attempted forgery

Truck hits hotel

At 2 a.m. Thursday, dispatch received a call from an employee with America’s Best Value Inn in Rocker that a truck had just struck the motel.

When officers arrived, a green Dodge Dakota was parked against the motel and the driver, John Wayne Parlet, 31, of Kettle Falls, Washington, was still in the truck but had no injuries. There was minor damage done to the motel.

He was jailed for the misdemeanor offenses of driving under the influence and having an open container in the vehicle.

In custody

Tylin James Weber, 43, of Butte was taken into custody around 10 p.m. Tuesday for felony parole violation and a felony warrant out of Lewis & Clark County.

Attempted forgery

On Tuesday afternoon, officers arrived at Glacier Bank, 1880 Harrison Ave., to investigate an attempted forgery.

Timothy Michael Johnson, 31, of Hoquiam, Washington, reportedly attempted to cash a fraudulent check. He was arrested for misdemeanor forgery and felony possession of dangerous drugs (methamphetamine).

Meanwhile, his companion Iris Ann Aliperto, 41, of Butte had warrants out for her arrest for felony theft and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Midnight DUI

Just before midnight Wednesday, Glen Alfred Kile, 52, of Butte was allegedly driving without headlights in the 3900 block of Paxson Avenue.

When stopped by an officer, Kile appeared to be intoxicated. He was jailed for misdemeanor driving under the influence (refusal, first offense).

Taken to jail

Late Wednesday night, a Dodge truck was stopped on Cobban Street because it had no license plates.

A passenger in the truck was Brenden Keith O’Hara, 35, of Butte, who had warrants out for his arrest for felony probation violation and two misdemeanor criminal contempt. He was taken to jail.

More reports

Neighbors living in the 1300 block of Stuart Avenue called to complain about the loud music coming from one of the area houses. Police arrived and they turned it down.

A rear license plate was stolen off a Suburban parked near the intersection of Ohio and New streets.

Two women were reportedly arguing while at Wendy’s, 3221 Harrison Ave., and told to go somewhere else. They did.

An intoxicated man and woman were causing a disturbance on Gelande Mountain Road. The man reportedly left before officers arrived.

A silver 2008 Jeep Patriot was stolen while parked in the 500 block of West Mercury Street.