Butte police reports

Truck fire under investigation

A truck parked near H&H Trading, 804 S. Arizona St., may have been deliberately set on fire around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

An unidentified man on a four-wheeler reportedly sped away from the scene when police arrived. There was extensive damage to the truck’s cab and engine.

According to Butte-Silver Bow Assistant Fire Chief Kelly Lee, the fire is suspicious in nature and is under investigation.

Recent DUIs

— During a routine traffic stop late Monday afternoon, Jeremy Joseph Partelow, 31, of Butte was arrested for the misdemeanor offense of driving under the influence in the 300 block of East Mercury Street.

— A trooper with the Montana Highway Patrol arrested Sue Ann Moses, 40, of Anaconda on Interstate 90 for the misdemeanor offenses of driving under the influence (second offense).

More reports

Tires were slashed on three trucks parked at Child & Family Services, 700 Casey St.

A man was making a nuisance of himself at Lucky Lil’s Casino, 1915 Dewey Blvd., but left before officers arrived.