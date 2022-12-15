Police blotter: Tracks in snow lead to arrest; tiff over tartar sauce

Butte police reports

Burglar caught

Early Thursday morning, officers arrived in the 3300 block of Monroe Avenue to investigate a break-in of a home and garage. Officers checked the residence, which was empty. The garage door had been pried open, but again, no one was inside.

Officers followed the footprints to the 3300 block of Paxson Avenue, where they found Jesse Ray Ketelsen, 32, of Butte, who was arrested for felony burglary (garage), felony burglary (home), felony out-of-jurisdiction warrant, and felony criminal contempt, along with two misdemeanor criminal contempt offenses.

Tiff over tartar

Reportedly, Cameron Wayne Mitchell, 61, of Butte ordered fish and chips to go Wednesday night at the Copper City Casino, 1285 Harrison Ave. When he got home, Mitchell got upset because there was no tartar sauce so he called the establishment to verbally chastise them for their mistake.

Apparently, the language became unacceptable to staff and he was hung up on. According to the police report, Mitchell decided to go back to the restaurant, which was now closed, and he allegedly kicked out the glass door on the building’s north side.

The Butte man was arrested for the misdemeanor offenses of aggravated driving under the influence and criminal mischief.

Off to jail

Early Thursday night, an officer investigated a suspicious vehicle parked outside Pizza Hut and then Super 8.

The driver was Bryan Charles Armstrong Jr., 26, of Butte, who had a misdemeanor warrant out of Gallatin County. He was taken to jail.

Felony warrant

Gabriela Dawn Staples, 27, of Butte was arrested Wednesday morning at Silver Bow Homes.

Staples had a $50,000 warrant out for her arrest for felony assault with a weapon and parole violation.

Men arrested

Juan Jose Romero, 38 and homeless, along with Juan Antonio Garcia Padilla, 29, of Fresno, California, were arrested early Wednesday night by a Montana Highway Patrol trooper, at Lucky Lil’s Casino, 1915 Dewey Blvd.

Romero was booked into the jail for felony possession of dangerous drugs, felony possession with intent to sell, felony theft, and misdemeanor theft. Padilla was jailed for felony possession of dangerous drugs.

Causing a disturbance

A man was at Action Inc., early Wednesday afternoon, causing a disturbance. He reportedly decided to calm down and left before police arrived.