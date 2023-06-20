'Tis the season

More than a few fireworks complaints were called in over the weekend from residents living in the 1400 block of East Street, Oro Fino Gulch Road, 4100 block of Wynne Avenue, 20 block of East Granite Street, and the 300 block of West Daly Street.

Verbal dispute

Darren K. Jay, 27, of Butte was arrested last Thursday for partner or family member assault.

According to the police report, Jay got into a verbal dispute with a woman in the 1800 block of Reynolds Avenue and allegedly shoved her.

Arrest warrant

Aurora R. Dibert, 21, of Belgrade was arrested Monday at the Ramada Inn.

Dibert had an outstanding warrant out for her arrest out of Anaconda-Deer Lodge County.

Second offense

Officers were called to the Park Street parking garage where a person driving a black Chrysler reportedly had hit a barrier on the second level.

When police arrived, Taija R. Collier, 35, of Butte was in the driver’s seat and the car had minimal damage. The woman failed on-site sobriety maneuvers and was taken to jail for driving under the influence (second offense) and driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license.

Couldn’t remember

An unidentified man went to the St. James emergency room with a battered face. He couldn’t remember if someone had hit him or if he had fallen down.

Broken window

A woman reported that the back window of her car was broken while parked in the 1300 block of 4 Mile Road.