Third offense

Stephen R. Stafford, 45, of Helena was booked into the jail at 1 a.m. Monday on a warrant for violation of a protection order (third offense).

Late-night disturbance

Late Sunday night, officers were called to the 1800 block of B Street to investigate a disturbance between a man and a woman.

The woman alleged that Andrew T. Johnson, 31, of Butte threw her cell phone at her, causing an injury to her foot and breaking the phone. He was jailed for partner or family member assault causing bodily injury and tampering with a communication device.

Spotted on Silver

—On Sunday, officers spotted Debbie M. Two Two, 38, of Butte walking west on Silver Street. The woman had warrants out for her arrest for criminal mischief and pecuniary loss of less than $1,500. She was taken into custody.

—Also on Sunday, officers found Starlin R. Raasakka, 21, of Butte on West Silver Street. She had a $10,000 warrant out for her arrest for criminal possession of dangerous drugs and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia

Threatened with gun

Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of South Excelsior Street on Saturday where two teenage girls, ages 16 and 15, reported that Christian B. Manchaca, 23, unknown address, had gotten into an argument with them at an apartment, and allegedly pulled a gun and threatened to shoot them. The argument was supposedly over marijuana and some car keys.

It was also alleged that Manchaca took one of the girl’s sweatshirts, set it on fire and threw it out on the porch.

Manchaca was later located and taken into custody. The 15-year-old girl was also taken into custody for kicking an officer in the leg.

Felony DUI

On Friday, Shawn H. Weller, 58, of Helena was reportedly driving erratically on Galena Street and when an officer activated the police car’s overhead lights, Weller allegedly took off at a high rate of speed.

According to the police report, Weller ran a stop sign on Colorado Street and a red light on Mercury Street. His white car was found on the grass at McGruff Park, still running, with no one inside.

Officers searched the area and found Weller hiding under a vehicle parked at a nearby building. He was jailed for driving under the influence (fourth or subsequent offense), criminal endangerment, reckless driving, operating without a valid driver’s license, no liability insurance, open container in the vehicle, and eluding police.

Fight over dog

Brady S. Tippett, 29, of Butte was arrested Friday for partner or family member assault with reasonable apprehension (first offense).

According to the police report, Tippett got into an argument over a dog and made some threats towards a woman.

More reports

A 1998 Chevy pickup was stolen from the 500 block of North Wyoming Street

A 2003 black Ford Ranger was stolen from the 2200 block of Walnut Street. It was later recovered at the Front Street Laundromat.

The window of a house in the 700 block of Colorado Street was broken.

Medication was reportedly taken from a home in the 2100 block of South Wyoming Street.