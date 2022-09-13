Police blotter: Theft at house; fire in abandoned house; homes, cars burglarized

Butte police reports

Three warrants

Police were investigating a possible theft at a residence in the 1400 block of Hobson. Inside the residence was Eternity Marie Edwards, 26, of Butte.

She had three warrants out for her arrest for misdemeanor criminal contempt and was booked into the jail just after midnight Tuesday.

Taken to jail

Police were at the Butte-Silver Bow County Courthouse Monday morning. An officer saw Ellie Rose Hoffenbacker, 25, of Butte inside the courthouse.

The officer knew Hoffenbacker had felony warrants out for her arrest for burglary and making a false report to law enforcement. She was taken to jail.

Additional reports

— A fence latch was stolen from a residence in the 100 block of West Silver Street.

— There was a party going on at a home in the 800 block of West Park Street and apparently, things got a little loud. Officers told the celebratory group that they would all be cited if they got another complaint, so the partygoers opted to shut things down.

— A blanket was on fire inside an abandoned house in the 1800 block of Gaylord Ave.

— A garage was on fire in the 2300 block of Locust Street. More than two-and-one-half hours were needed to douse the flames.

— The passenger’s side window of a Kia Soul was broken out while parked in the 2100 block of Phillips Avenue.

— A garage was broken into in the 1400 block of C Street.

— Officers told a man causing a disturbance at the Party Palace, 1 W. Park St., to leave and not come back.

— Someone set off a series of fireworks on Toole Way.

— An unknown man left CVS at 1275 Harrison Ave., with $47 in stolen merchandise.

— In an attempt to steal a catalytic converter, someone cut the exhaust on a vehicle parked in the 1500 block of Holmes Avenue, but was unsuccessful in completing the theft.

— Several items were stolen from a home in the 1000 block of California Avenue. The burglar(s) used a crowbar to open the screen door and then were able to get through the front door.

— A woman called 911 to report her car had been stolen, but then realized she parked it somewhere else.