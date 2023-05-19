Taken into custody

While out on patrol Wednesday in the 500 block of North Wyoming Street, an officer saw Joshua D. Whaley, 44, of Butte and knew he had a warrant out for his arrest and took him into custody.

Woman pushed

Jake P. Durkin, 28, of Butte got into an argument Thursday with a woman in the 100 block of Elderberry Lane.

Durkin was arrested for partner or family member assault (second offense) for allegedly pushing her.

Milk fight

On Thursday morning, two female inmates at the Butte Detention Center got into an altercation over a carton of milk. Neither woman was injured.

Probation violation

Robert W. Chalmers, 37, of Butte was arrested in the 1100 block of West Quartz Street Thursday on a probation violation.

Officers assisted Adult Probation & Parole in taking him into custody.

Causing a disturbance

On Thursday, Christopher Z. Parham, 33, of Butte was causing a disturbance at the Leonard Apartments, 205 W. Granite St., and refused to return to his apartment.

So, instead, he was taken to jail for failure to disperse and disorderly conduct.