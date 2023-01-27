Police blotter: Syringe confiscated; woman thrown; felony possession arrest

Butte police reports

Syringe confiscated

Just after 2 a.m. Thursday, officers arrived at a residence in the 1800 block of Thomas to investigate a disturbance.

Danny Michael Cunningham, 30, of Butte was identified as the man making the alleged disturbance. Cunningham reportedly had a syringe in his possession and was arrested for misdemeanor drug paraphernalia.

Pushed and thrown

A woman living in the 400 block of West Mercury Street reportedly told officers Wednesday night that Trenton Allon Benskin, 24, of Butte had pushed her around and then had thrown her to the ground.

Benskin was arrested for misdemeanor partner or family member assault (first offense).

Questionable car

Police were called to the Town Pump parking lot at 3700 Harrison Ave. just before 1 p.m. Wednesday to investigate a suspicious vehicle, which they learned had fictitious license plates.

Turns out the driver of the questionable car, Ryan Matthew Burton, 27, of Butte, had a misdemeanor criminal contempt warrant out for his arrest. During the arrest process, Burton allegedly had suspected methamphetamine, a needle and syringe in his possession, and was also jailed for felony possession of dangerous drugs and the misdemeanor offenses of criminal contempt and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Traffic stop

During a traffic stop in the 600 block of Placer Street around 1 a.m. Thursday, the officer learned that Christine Ann Stephens, 24, of Butte had two misdemeanor criminal contempt warrants out for her arrest. She was taken to jail.

More reports

A door to a house in the 1400 block of Waterline Road was damaged.

People living in the 800 block of Maryland Avenue called to report having heard three or four gunshots but when officers arrived, there was no one in the area.

The bathroom sink at the Front Street Laundromat, 1000 E. Front St., was damaged.

Someone living in the 1200 block of Farrell Street reported that someone fraudulently opened a credit card in their name.

The tree planted outside Headframe Spirits, 21 S. Montana St. was reportedly damaged deliberately.

Spinning cookies in the Butte Plaza Mall parking lot led to one person being cited for reckless driving.