Butte police reports

Suspected meth

Levi Jacob Edward Gordon, 23, of Butte was detained Wednesday night by police on Broadway Street.

Gordon had a quarter of a gram of suspected methamphetamine in his possession and was arrested for felony possession of dangerous drugs.

Brought to jail

Officers with the Beaverhead County Detention Center brought David William Kidder, 45, of Butte to the Butte Detention Center last Wednesday afternoon.

Kidder was booked into the jail on three local warrants for felony and miscellaneous criminal contempt

MHP arrest

John Charles May, 45, of Butte was arrested on I-15 last Wednesday afternoon by a Montana Highway Patrol trooper.

He was taken to jail for the misdemeanor offenses of driving under the influence, per se; resisting arrest, and driving without a valid driver’s license.

Felony theft

Anaconda-Deer Lodge County officers brought James Robert Blodgett, 39, of Butte to the Butte Detention Center last Wednesday afternoon.

Blodgett was jailed on a local felony theft warrant.

Street fight

Last Thursday at around 9:30 p.m., two men were fighting in the street near the intersection of Montana and Silver streets, but when police arrived, the physical altercation had ended.

One of the men, Willie Liegeois, 38, homeless, then headed south. When police caught up to him to ask some questions, Liegeois was reportedly very loud and aggressive, and then became non-compliant. It was also the third time that night that a call had come in to complain about his behavior.

He was arrested for the misdemeanor offenses of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Stolen vehicle

A Toyota Camry reported stolen out of Missoula was found Friday afternoon parked near the intersection of Curtis and Ohio streets.

Zachariah Lee Cutsinger, 37, of Butte was nearby and reportedly approached an officer and asked if he could get his items out of the car. Instead, Cutsinger was arrested for felony buying or possessing stolen property.

Wrong direction

An officer witnessed Kaiden William Paul, 22, of Butte turning onto Front Street just after midnight Saturday, going up on a curb, and for a brief time, traveling toward oncoming traffic.

Paul was stopped near the intersection of Iron and Dakota streets and arrested for the misdemeanor offenses of driving under the influence (second offense) and no liability insurance.

Saturday disturbance

While investigating a disturbance in the 100 block of North Henry Street Saturday afternoon, an officer found Brandi Brianna Stone, 24, of Butte, who had a warrant out for her arrest for felony revocation of sentence.

Stone was taken to jail.

Breaking down door

Michael David Lundquist, 44, of Butte was booked into the jail at around 3:20 a.m. Saturday for the misdemeanor offenses of partner or family member assault and tampering with a communication device.

It is alleged that Lundquist broke a door down at a residence in the 2800 block of Kossuth Street and tampered with a phone.

Asked to leave

Alonzo Dean Otherbull, 31, of Butte was allegedly causing a disturbance just after 5 a.m. Sunday at the Butte Rescue Mission, 610 E. Platinum St., and was asked to leave.

Otherbull reportedly would not leave and was using obscene language. He was arrested for the misdemeanor offense of disorderly conduct.

More reports

— A cell phone was stolen from a business in the 3700 block of Harrison Avenue.

— Someone entered a garage in the 600 block of DeSmet Street, broken into a car and took a GPS, some CDs and glasses used for driving.

— A 14-year-old girl was cited following a disturbance at East Middle School, 2600 Grand Ave.

— Gas was stolen from a vehicle at U-Haul, 3300 Harrison Ave.

— A house being renovated in the 400 block of West Granite Street was broken into and tools were taken.