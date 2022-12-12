Police blotter: Sunday argument, warning ignored, aggravated DUI

Butte police reports

Sunday argument

A call came in around 11 p.m. Sunday regarding an unwanted man in the 2000 block of Utah Avenue. Reportedly Zane David Kipp, 38, of Butte was in an argument with a woman regarding a custody dispute.

Kipp allegedly threw the woman onto some stairs and then threw her onto the street. He also allegedly grabbed her cell phone and another person’s as well. The woman ran to a neighbor’s to call 911.

Police found Kipp hiding under a storage rack in the garage. He was arrested for the misdemeanor offenses of partner or family member assault and tampering with a communication device.

Warning ignored

Jordan Ellis Pederson, 31, of Butte was arrested around 5 a.m. Sunday for misdemeanor criminal trespass to property.

Apparently, Pederson had been told on numerous occasions to stay away from the Town Pump at 531 S. Montana St., and that he was not welcome at this store. He did not heed the warning and was jailed.

Aggravated DUI

Late Saturday night, a person called to say there was a 2010 Dodge Ram in a ditch near Basin Creek and Apple Orchard. The witness said the driver, Ryan John Trevithick, 42, of Butte, appeared to be intoxicated.

Trevithick had a felony contempt warrant out for his arrest, along with a misdemeanor theft warrant. He was also jailed for the misdemeanor offenses of aggravated driving under the influence, careless driving, and driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license. He was reportedly driving when more than twice over the legal limit.

Felony burglary

Neil Albert Sconfienza, 78, of Butte was arrested Saturday afternoon for felony residential burglary and misdemeanor simple assault.

According to the police report, officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Hobson to investigate a disturbance. It is alleged that Sconfienza shoved his way into a residence and also shoved a woman to the ground.

Door damaged

Brianna Rose Lucas, 37, of Butte was arrested Thursday night for the misdemeanor offenses of criminal trespass to property, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.

It is alleged that while at the Ramada Inn. Lucas damaged a door and when asked to leave, she refused.

Traffic stop

During a traffic stop Saturday night in the 1300 block of Harrison Avenue, Kattie Renna Leffingwell, 37, of Butte was arrested late Saturday night on a Montana Highway Patrol warrant and a criminal contempt warrant.

Bar fight

Late Friday night, police were called to the McQueen Club, 3250 Hecla St., to investigate a disturbance. When they arrived, several people were standing outside.

A man had reportedly been shoved to the ground by Nathan Raymond Gelling, 38, of Butte, causing the victim to hit his head. Gelling was arrested for misdemeanor assault.

No headlights

A man driving a gray Toyota Tundra without headlights was stopped by an officer near the intersection of Montana and Porphyry.

Kolby John Raiha, 21, of Butte was booked into the jail at 2 a.m. Friday for the misdemeanor offenses of driving under the influence and driving without headlights.

Pedestrian hit

April Maxine Huerta, 29, of Butte was booked into the jail just after 1 a.m. Friday for the misdemeanor offenses of driving under the influence, careless driving, no liability insurance in effect and operating without current registration.

According to the police report, two pedestrians were crossing the street when one man was knocked to the ground by a driver, identified as Huerta. He sustained injuries to his hand but refused treatment.

Weekend reports

—Someone called 911 to report people were parked in the lot near the Granite Mountain Memorial and were doing drugs. When police arrived, they had left the area.

—A garage in the 4000 block of South Arizona Street was broken into and numerous tools were missing.

—Burglars broke the window at The StoneFly Fly Shop, 2205 Amherst Ave., and entered the building. A number of items were taken.

—A cab driver reported taking a man from the Copper King Hotel to Uptown Butte. When the man exited the vehicle, he failed to pay the fare.

—A license plate was stolen from a car parked in the 1300 block of Stuart Avenue.

—There was a dumpster fire in the 200 block of West Park Street which was put out pretty quickly.