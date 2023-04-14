Struck in the face

Just before 7 a.m. Friday, Leo Hendrickson, 57, of Anaconda was jailed for simple assault.

Hendrickson was reportedly at Walmart and was told by employees he needed to get out of the store. He left, but headed back in. As he was apparently being escorted right back out by a male employee, he allegedly struck the man in the face.

Told to stay away

Dale Gifford, 64, of Butte had been repeatedly told that he was not welcome on Silver Bow Homes’ property, but Thursday he allegedly decided to sit in his car in the parking lot of the housing complex and take his chances.

That decision got him arrested for criminal trespass.

Thursday DUI

During a traffic stop at 1:48 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Dewey Boulevard and Harrison Avenue, Mathew Sweet, 24, of Butte was arrested for driving under the influence and having an open container in his vehicle.

Recent reports

A yellow and black Stanley tool box was recently reported stolen from a shed in the 800 block of Majors.

Someone stole a 2017 Buick Envision while it was parked in the 1400 block of Missouri. The car was later recovered behind CVS Pharmacy.

A person left his car in the Walmart parking lot for a month. When he went to retrieve it, he found the driver’s side window had been broken out.

The rear window of a 2010 Ford Flex was shattered while parked in the 1100 block of East Second Street.