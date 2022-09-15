Police blotter: Stolen converters; criminal endangerment; drug possession

Butte police reports

Stolen emission devices

Catalytic converters seem to be a hot commodity in Butte and throughout the country.

This week, a Conlin’s delivery truck at 1600 Holmes Ave., was missing that particular part. Four cars parked at Highlands College were also missing the exhaust emission control device.

Easy to steal, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, these devices contain sought-after precious metals — rhodium, palladium and platinum.

Four years ago, the Bureau reported nearly 1,300 insurance claims were filed nationwide on stolen catalytic converters. That number skyrocketed by 2020, at nearly 14,500 and continues to rise.

The reason for the upsurge is not too hard to figure out. The online metal price chart at www.dailymetalprice.com currently lists rhodium at $14,200 an ounce. Palladium is at $2,138.18 and platinum is going for $905.32 an ounce.

Criminal endangerment

Late Tuesday night, Vanessa Marie Whitford, 44, of Butte was driving near the intersection of Platinum and Colorado without any headlights. When a cop got close to the car, the officer noticed that Whitford’s front-seat passenger was a 2-year-toddler without a seat belt.

Whitford initially gave a fictitious name to the officer and then switched it up and gave a different name. Another officer arrived on the scene and recognized Whitford and knew she had warrants out for her arrest stemming from a July incident.

She was booked into the jail just after 1 a.m. Wednesday for a felony out-of-jurisdiction warrant and a felony warrant for criminal endangerment. She was also arrested for the misdemeanor offenses of resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The toddler was released into the care of a relative.

Arrest warrants

Claude Brooks Vail, 51, of Butte was arrested around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of South Arizona Street on warrants for felony possession of dangerous drugs and misdemeanor criminal trespass to a vehicle.

Woman groped

It is alleged that Willie Liegeois, 38, of Butte stopped a woman he knew on the street Tuesday afternoon and groped her.

He was arrested for misdemeanor sexual assault.

Booked into jail

Alexis Jade Williams, 18, of Butte was booked into the jail just after midnight Thursday for misdemeanor partner or family member assault.

It is alleged that Williams punched another woman and pulled her hair at a residence in the 900 block of South Washington Street.

Dangerous drugs

While investigating a disturbance in the 900 block of California Street late Wednesday night, Daniel Robert Woodbury, 32, of Butte was arrested on warrants for felony theft and two counts of misdemeanor criminal contempt.

During the booking process, Woodbury reportedly was in possession of dangerous drugs, too.

Suspicious man

On Wednesday night, a call came in about a suspicious man in the 900 block of South Arizona Street.

The suspicious man turned out to be Cory Joe Speelman, 38, of Anaconda, who had misdemeanor warrants out for his arrest for criminal contempt and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to jail.

MHP arrest

A trooper with the Montana Highway Patrol arrested Johnathan Bradley Horner, 34, of Butte around 4 p.m. Wednesday on a felony out-of-jurisdiction warrant.

Billings to Butte

Robert Todd Kelsey-Campbell, 43, of Butte was picked up at the Yellowstone County Jail in Billings and brought to Butte where he was booked on warrants for felony burglary and four misdemeanor counts of theft.

More reports

— A trailer hitch was stolen from a vehicle parked at Butte High School.

— Tools were stolen from a truck parked on Blue Bird Trail.

— Some items were taken from a camp trailer parked near O’Keefe Drilling.

— Two women were fighting near the intersection of Grand and Harrison. When officers arrived, the dueling duo decided to go their separate ways.

— Someone living in the 700 block of South Main Street claimed to have heard three gunshots, one after the other. Officers arrived and talked to neighbors, but no one else heard or seen anything.