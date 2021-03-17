Police blotter: Stolen car arrest; DUI arrest; felony theft; outstanding warrants

An officer was called to Walmart at 6:30 p.m. Monday regarding an alleged theft.

According to the loss prevention officer, Aiden Maximo Correa, 23, of Helena and a female counterpart attempted to purchase 100 items costing more than $2,000. The credit card, however, was denied and the two left the store.

An employee stopped Correa but his alleged “partner in crime” left in a vehicle. He was arrested and transported to the Butte Detention Center where he was jailed for felony theft, misdemeanor obstruction of a peace officer by giving a false name, and for a misdemeanor warrant from the Montana Highway Patrol.

Several warrants

Officers were called to a disturbance at 6 p.m. Monday at the Silver Bow Homes. James Wayne Phillips Jr., 36, of Butte, who had several warrants from March 1, was arrested and taken to the Butte Detention Center.

He was jailed for two counts of partner or family member assault (one a felony, the other a misdemeanor), felony aggravated burglary, and misdemeanor criminal trespass to property.

