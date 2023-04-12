Stitches needed

Early Monday night, two female inmates at the Butte Detention Center were involved in an altercation while both were in a cell. One of the women sustained a laceration to her head that required stitches. The incident is under investigation.

Bullet penetrates building

Sometime this past weekend, someone shot a hole into the outside wall of Stenson Physical Therapy, 524 E. Park St., penetrating the wall all the way through the inside of the building.

Causing a disturbance

At around 9 p.m. Tuesday, a call came into dispatch about a man in the 100 block of South Washington Street causing a disturbance.

Witnesses said Scott Hockaday, 45, of Butte was yelling at people in the street while waving a stick. It is also alleged he threw a water bottle at a house.

Officers located Hockaday near the intersection of Galena and Idaho streets. As he was being taken into custody for criminal mischief and disorderly conduct, it was reported he used loud and foul language all the way to the jail.

Unwelcome guests

There were some unwelcome guests in a truck Monday night, refusing to leave the parking lot at the Town Pump, 2324 S. Montana St. Because they decided to stick around, the cops were called.

One of the persons refusing to leave was Kelly Taylor, 26, of Butte. She had four warrants out for her arrest — two out of Butte-Silver Bow County and two out of Anaconda-Deer Lodge County. She was taken to jail.

Probation violations

Late Tuesday night, Ken Peterson, 42, of Butte was taken to jail on two probation violation warrants.

More reports

A woman left her car overnight by the walking trail near the 100 block of Clear Grit Terrace. When she returned, the passenger-side window was broken out.

Last Saturday night, someone took an ax to a couple of trees in Uptown Butte.

A man parked his car in the 800 block of Utah Avenue and went to work. When he returned, the passenger-side window was broken, but nothing was taken.