Police blotter: Sound asleep in vehicle; misdemeanor warrant arrest; child endangerment

Butte police reports

Sound asleep

Officers got a call early Tuesday morning about a suspicious vehicle parked in the 1300 block of Holmes Avenue. When they arrived, a black Ford Fiesta was parked with all the doors open as well as the trunk.

The driver, Timothy Edward Miller, 41, of Butte was asleep inside the vehicle. In plain view, there was reportedly a hypodermic needle with a liquid substance in it, along with a BB gun. Both were taken before an officer woke Miller up.

Miller told officers he had a flat tire and was waiting for a friend to come help him. Instead, he was booked into the jail around 3:30 a.m. for the felony offense of possession of dangerous drugs and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Misdemeanor warrant

Officers were investigating a disturbance between a man and a woman on Trinity Loop at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The man was nowhere to be seen but the woman, September Marie Brown, 31, of Butte was reportedly sitting in the grass. She was arrested on a misdemeanor Montana Highway Patrol warrant.

Child endangerment

A trooper with the Montana Highway Patrol arrested Shannon Stoddard-Warnick, 53, of Monroe, Washington at around 6:30 p.m. Monday as she was traveling on I-90 near Butte.

The Washington woman was jailed for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs (first offense) and felony child endangerment.

Parole violation

A call came in Monday morning about a suspicious male on Beef Trail Road.

Turns out the man was Robert Burgess, 45, of Butte who was arrested for felony parole violation

Miscellaneous crimes

A catalytic converter was stolen Monday afternoon from a work truck in the 3700 block of Wynne Avenue.

A call came in about 6:30 p.m. Monday about a woman trying car door handles in the 700 block of South Montana Street. She was gone when police arrived.

A break-in was discovered Monday night in the 1400 block of Hobson Avenue. Items stolen include three televisions, tool boxes, DeWalt tools, a saw, a ladder and some cash.

Just before 10 p.m. Monday, a man and woman were screaming at each other in the 1700 block of Grand Avenue and a nearby neighbor called the police. The pair decided to tone it down and told officers they would call if they needed anything.