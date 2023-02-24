Butte police reports

Sound asleep

Neighbors living in the 800 block of South Colorado Street called police just before 5 a.m. Friday to report a man had broken into a nearby home.

When officers arrived, they found a homeless man, Austin Campbell, 31, sound asleep in one of the bedrooms. He was arrested for burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Arrested and booked

Shawn Michael Beckett, 40, of Miami, Florida was in a minor car accident at about 11:20 p.m. Thursday near the City Center Exit.

Beckett, driving a 2019 Ford Fusion, reportedly appeared to be intoxicated and was brought to the jail where he allegedly failed sobriety maneuvers and refused to take a blood test.

He was booked into the jail for misdemeanor driving under the influence (refusal).

Probation violation

Juanita Marie Hawkins, 48 and homeless, was arrested Thursday night at the Butte Rescue Mission, 610 E. Platinum St., on a felony probation violation.

Routine stop

During a routine traffic stop Thursday night in the 600 block of Idaho Street, John Anthony Suraco, 52, of Butte was arrested on four warrants, two out of Lewis and Clark County, and two more out of Butte-Silver Bow County.

Yelling at neighbor

Late Thursday morning, Brianna Rose Lucas, 37, of Butte was allegedly yelling at a former neighbor in the 2700 block of Amherst Avenue.

This was reportedly in violation of a protective order and Lucas was taken to jail.

Suspicious car

A call came in just after 4 a.m. Friday that a suspicious car was loitering in the parking lot at the Comfort Inn, 2777 Harrison Ave.

The driver was identified as Scottie Ann Franks, 47, of Butte and she reportedly appeared intoxicated. At the jail, she failed sobriety maneuvers but refused a blood test. She was jailed for misdemeanor driving under the influence (refusal) and the misdemeanor offense of having an open container in the car.