Police blotter: Singing off key; quarreling couple; wallet stolen

Butte police reports

Singing off key

An allegedly intoxicated man decided to entertain Lunch in the Park patrons at Emma Park Wednesday afternoon, so he jumped up on stage at the pavilion.

Apparently, it didn’t go over too well and he began to challenge others to a fight. Officers briefly detained the aspiring crooner, but then let him go.

Quarreling couple

Early Wednesday afternoon, a man and a woman were having a verbal argument near the intersection of Civic Center Road and Texas Avenue. The argument became heated enough that a passerby called 911.

When officers arrived, they were told by the quarreling couple that everything was just fine.

Wallet stolen

A woman who was a customer at Dairy Queen, 64 W. Mercury St., accidentally left her wallet and when she returned, it was gone.

Video surveillance showed a younger woman taking the wallet and walking out. She was wearing a purple tank top and black pants and carrying a light bag. The case is under investigation.

Stolen car

Just after 4 a.m. Thursday, officers were out on patrol near Second and Farrell when they witnessed a car partially parked in the street.

When the driver of the 1995 Toyota Camry saw the police car, he reportedly drove away. An officer had the license plate checked out and learned the car had been stolen out of Helena.

The Toyota was pulled over and the driver was identified as Joseph Gary Shelton, 40, of Dillon, who had felony warrants out for his arrest for assault with a weapon and criminal endangerment, along with a misdemeanor criminal contempt warrant.

He, of course, was also jailed for the felony offense of buying or possessing stolen property.

Local warrant

On Wednesday morning, law enforcement from Lewis & Clark County brought Kelcey Scott Darlow, 40, of Helena to the Butte Detention Center.

Darlow had a local warrant out for his arrest for misdemeanor partner or family member assault.

Criminal mischief

Leo Charles Hendrickson, 57, of Butte was arrested Wednesday morning for misdemeanor criminal mischief.

Hendrickson allegedly broke the windshield of a 1994 Chevy Astro Van parked on West Pacific Street.

Recent reports

—Two batteries were stolen from a trailer in the 3900 block of Wynne Avenue.

—A woman living in the 3000 block of Gregson Street woke up to the sound of someone trying to kick her door open but no entry was made.

—It was reported early Thursday morning that three dogs were on the loose at the Butte Country Club Golf Course.