Police blotter: Singing loudly at 2 a.m.; man assaulted; juniper trees stolen

Butte police reports
Serenading neighbor
It was just after 2 a.m. Wednesday when a man living in an apartment in the 700 block of West Park Street was singing loudly. So much so, that his neighbor did not appreciate being serenaded and called police to complain about the would-be “crooner,” who the neighbor thought may have had too much to drink. When an officer arrived at the singer’s door, he wouldn’t answer but the singing stopped.
Man assaulted
At around 9 p.m. Tuesday, officers arrived in the 1900 block of Phillips to investigate a disturbance.
Sierra Lynn Roy, 25, of Butte allegedly kicked out the windshield of a car and reportedly assaulted a man. She was arrested for felony partner or family member assault, and the misdemeanor offenses of criminal mischief and violation of a no-contact order.
Probation violation
Kody Alan Larson, 24, of Butte was arrested around noon Tuesday on a $75,000 bond for felony probation violation.
Crimes and complaints
Some DeWalt drills and a radio were discovered stolen Tuesday morning from a residence in the 300 block of West Granite Street.
- Also discovered Tuesday morning were several shot-out windows on a building under construction in the 700 block of South Dakota Street. Police believe a BB gun was used.
- Arbor Day has come and gone but that didn’t stop someone early Tuesday afternoon from stealing four small juniper trees valued at $264 from Wagner Nursery, 33 Holiday Drive.
- At around 6 p.m. Tuesday, it was reported that a car dolly valued at $500 was taken from a residence in the 700 block of Zarelda Street.
- On Wednesday morning, a small window was broken out at a residence in the 100 block of East Platinum Street.
- A van’s rear window on the driver’s side was broken out Wednesday night while parked in the 2800 block of Oregon Avenue.
- A 2019 Honda Pilot was hit on the right rear side sometime Wednesday while parked in the 700 block of Casey Street.
- Just before midnight Wednesday, a person living in the 800 block of Zarelda Street called to make a fireworks complaint. When police arrived, no one was about.