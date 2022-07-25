Police blotter: Singing in parking lot; lying in street; officer assaulted, and more

Butte police reports

Parking lot concert

Last Thursday at around 3:30 p.m., a reportedly inebriated Nathan Jordon Harris, 30, of Butte was allegedly singing his heart out in the parking lot at The Derby, 2016 Harrison Ave. Several patrons were apparently not too thrilled with his solo performance and called police.

Harris had a misdemeanor out-of-jurisdiction warrant for his arrest out of Gallatin County so off to jail he went.

Lying in the street

At around 7:30 p.m. Friday, officers found a man in black shorts and a black top lying in the middle of the street near the intersection of Cobban and Thornton.

The man turned out to be Roger Kenneth Grow, 30, of Butte, who had an active warrant out for his arrest in the amount of $3,000, so he was taken to jail.

Assault on officer

Late Sunday night, Zachariah Thomas Bartsch, 34, of Butte was arrested for felony assault on a police officer causing an injury and misdemeanor resisting arrest. He also had a felony criminal contempt warrant out for his arrest.

Police were investigating a disturbance near the intersection of Aluminum and Travonia streets. It was reported that two men were fighting in the street and one man, Bartsch, allegedly struck the other man in the leg with a large piece of wood. Neither man was at the intersection when officers arrived, but Bartsch, who had a felony warrant out for his arrest, was located in a nearby alley. When an officer approached Bartsch and tried to put him in handcuffs, it was reported Bartsch got physically aggressive and punched the officer in the face. He was then taken to the ground by other officers and handcuffed.

Dangerous drugs

At around 12:30 p.m. Friday, a stolen car was found in the parking lot of Safeway, 2500 Massachusetts Ave. Nearby was Ashley Ann Leary, 30, of Butte, who was questioned by an officer.

Leary was arrested for the felony offense of possession of dangerous drugs. She also had a felony Wyoming warrant out for her arrest.

Recent DUIs

Just after 9 p.m. Saturday, Jessica Star Jaeger, 27, of Butte was arrested by a trooper with the Montana Highway Patrol. Jaeger was jailed on two felony counts of driving under the influence (child endangerment), and the misdemeanor offenses of driving under the influence, failure to wear seatbelt, transporting a child under 2 without a seatbelt, no license plates, and no liability insurance in effect.

Another Montana Highway Patrol arrest took place at around 3 a.m. Sunday, when Kara Kathleen McGeever, 28, of Butte was pulled over. She was jailed for aggravated driving under the influence (first offense), open container in the vehicle, and failure to wear a seat belt.

Early Saturday morning, Ryan Michael Cardwell, 19, of Butte was involved in a single-vehicle crash in the 1700 block of Grand Avenue. It is alleged Cardwell swerved and crashed into a parked vehicle. He was jailed for aggravated driving under the influence (first offense) and careless driving twice. A Breathalyzer showed Cardwell was driving while twice over the legal limit.

Just before 2:30 a.m. Monday, Vaughn Dennis Taylor, 45, of Butte was found behind an abandoned house in the 500 block of South Dakota Street, with his car still running. Taylor appeared to be asleep in the driver’s seat with drug paraphernalia on his lap. He was jailed for felony probation violation and misdemeanor driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol (third offense).

At around 1 a.m. Monday, Jacob Andrew Ogden, 26, of Butte was arrested by the Montana Highway Patrol for the misdemeanor offenses of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol, possession of marijuana in the pass area, no liability insurance in effect, and operating a vehicle without current registration.

Nicholas Alexander Sholey, 28, of Butte was arrested by the Montana Highway Patrol just after 11 p.m. Sunday for the misdemeanor offenses of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol and criminal contempt.

Just after 5 p.m. Saturday, Matthew Brian Lee, 35, of Helena was taken to jail by a Montana Highway Patrol trooper for the felony offense of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol (fourth or subsequent offense), and the misdemeanor counts of violation of restricted license and open container in the vehicle.

Without incident

Early Sunday afternoon, a call came in about a suspicious man sleeping in the backseat of a vehicle in the 900 block of Evans Street.

David William Parnell, 41, of Butte had three warrants out for his arrest for the misdemeanor offenses of partner or family member assault with minor injuries, criminal contempt and revocation of sentence. He was arrested without incident.

Third offense

George Timothy Gordon, 36, of Butte was booked into the jail just before 6 a.m. Sunday for felony partner or family member assault (third offense).

According to a police report, Gordon attempted to get into the home of a woman he knows through a window in the 1900 block of Whitman. His attempt to enter the home frightened the woman, who called police.

Felony assault

Shawn Alexander Rohrer, 31, of Butte was arrested just after 8 a.m. Saturday for felony partner or family member assault (strangulation) and misdemeanor criminal mischief.

Officers were called to the Leggat Apartments to investigate an alleged assault. Rohrer reportedly punched a hole in the shower and punched five other holes throughout the apartment. It is also alleged that he choked the woman living in the apartment.

Several counts

Bailey Michael Parker, 21 and homeless was arrested early Saturday morning for the misdemeanor warrants of criminal contempt (two counts), failure to wear a sea tbelt, failure to show proof of insurance, and driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license.

Criminal contempt

William Phillip Rubino, 38, of Butte was arrested around 11 p.m. Thursday on four misdemeanor criminal contempt counts out of Butte City Court.

Taken to jail

Just before 2 p.m. Thursday during a routine traffic stop at the Town Pump, 531 S. Montana St., Amanda Layne Housel, 39, of Billings and Tyler Richard McLaughlin, 33, of Butte were both taken into custody.

Housel had a misdemeanor out-of-jurisdiction warrant for her arrest out of Gallatin County.

McLaughlin was jailed for outstanding warrants of felony possession of dangerous drugs, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of release condition.

Other crimes

Reilly Patrick Schrapps, 24, of Butte was arrested Thursday morning for felony violation of release condition.

Christian John Povrzenich, 27, of Butte arrested just after midnight Saturday for felony probation violation.

Shawn Daniel Briggs, 34, of Butte was taken to jail just after 7 a.m. Thursday for felony violation of release condition.

Weekend reports

A woman and a man got into an argument at the Skyline Dog Park over a dog that was off its leash. The dog in question was a Chihuahua.

There was a small porch fire at a residence in the 400 block of Holmes Ave. It was quickly distinguished.

A man claimed that some men punched him while he was on the Big M. The case is being investigated.

It was reported that someone hit the fence with their vehicle at the base of the Big M parking lot.

A license plate was stolen from a car parked at J&C Body Shop, 3600 Harrison Ave.

Some of the playground equipment at Stodden Park was vandalized with spray paint.

A man decided to be rude to staff at St. James Healthcare. He overstepped his bounds and the police were called. He left before they arrived.

Fireworks were reportedly being shot off at Copper King Extended Stay, 85 Feldspar Way, but when officers arrived, no one was around.

A transient who may have been living in a dumpster near the Community Health Pharmacy, 1145 S. Montana St., started a fire inside the dumpster. It was quickly doused.

A grass fire was extinguished behind a building at 939 S. Montana St.

A taxi driver claimed a woman assaulted him when he stopped to pick her up outside Maloney’s Bar at 112 N. Main St. The case is under investigation.

A man and woman finished their meal at Metals Bank but left without paying the bill of $64.85.