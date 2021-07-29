Police blotter: Shots fired at parked car; felony burglary; theft from store; multiple break-ins; car 'etching'

According to police reports, Schadler had gone to a home in the 1900 block of Florida and kicked the door. He left, but returned and knocked a window out, causing the air conditioner to fall to the ground. When officers arrived at 9:30 p.m., Schadler had left the area and when they left, he returned and again tried to break into the home.

Officers quickly responded and took him to jail.

Arrested, jailed

At about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, two Butte women, Brittany Lynn Birkoski, 32, and Mary Celeste Gardipee, 35, took items from Safeway, 310 W. Front, and fled the store.

Officers caught up to them on Montana Street. Both women had warrants out for their arrest and were taken to jail. In addition, neither woman is allowed in Safeway any more.

Clear intentions

A woman living in the 800 block of South Main Street reported a man, James Carl Pierce, 26, of Butte, in her car just after 7 p.m. Monday.

When she confronted him, he took off and fled in another car. Officers would later catch up to Pierce, who allegedly admitted to being inside the vehicle because he wanted a new car for himself and intended to steal it.