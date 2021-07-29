Police blotter: Shots fired at parked car; felony burglary; theft from store; multiple break-ins; car 'etching'

Butte police reports
Shots fired at parked car
Just before 2 a.m. Tuesday, a woman living in the area of Aluminum and Washington reported she heard gun shots and saw a suspicious vehicle in the area. When officers arrived, they talked to another witness who also heard the shots but did not see anybody. Further investigation found multiple bullet holes in the passenger side of a car parked nearby. Both tires on the passenger’s side had been shot out as well. The case remains under investigation.
Arrest warrant
Officers were dispatched at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday to the 1600 block of Lowell Avenus to investigate a disturbance between a man and woman.
The woman, Satchel Theresa Gordon, 31, of Butte had a criminal contempt warrant out for her arrest and was taken to jail.
Now an inmate
Officials from Cascade County arrested Taylor Renee Michaelson, 26, of Butte on a felony theft warrant out of Butte-Silver Bow. She is now an inmate at the Butte Detention Center.
Felony burglary
Dennis Matthew Schadler, 37, of Butte was jailed Tuesday night for felony burglary of a residence, felony partner or family member assault (reasonable apprehension), misdemeanor criminal mischief and two more misdemeanor partner or family member assault (reasonable apprehension).
According to police reports, Schadler had gone to a home in the 1900 block of Florida and kicked the door. He left, but returned and knocked a window out, causing the air conditioner to fall to the ground. When officers arrived at 9:30 p.m., Schadler had left the area and when they left, he returned and again tried to break into the home.
Officers quickly responded and took him to jail.
Arrested, jailed
At about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, two Butte women, Brittany Lynn Birkoski, 32, and Mary Celeste Gardipee, 35, took items from Safeway, 310 W. Front, and fled the store.
Officers caught up to them on Montana Street. Both women had warrants out for their arrest and were taken to jail. In addition, neither woman is allowed in Safeway any more.
Clear intentions
A woman living in the 800 block of South Main Street reported a man, James Carl Pierce, 26, of Butte, in her car just after 7 p.m. Monday.
When she confronted him, he took off and fled in another car. Officers would later catch up to Pierce, who allegedly admitted to being inside the vehicle because he wanted a new car for himself and intended to steal it.
Trailer break-in
A semi-trailer parked in the 900 block of Placer was broken into and a generator and tools were stolen.
Car vandalism
- It was discovered at around 7 a.m. Tuesday that a purse had been stolen from a vehicle in the 300 block of North Alabama Street.
- Someone went through a car parked in the 1800 block of Lowell on Tuesday morning, but nothing was taken.
- Just before 11 a.m. Tuesday, it was reported that a tire had been slashed at 3745 Harrison Ave.
- A car parked in the 300 block of West Daly Street was missing $20 Tuesday afternoon.
Stolen music
Late Tuesday afternoon, a resident reported a theft of CDs from a residence in the 800 block of First Street.
Car etching
On Tuesday night it was discovered that a crude version of a body part was scratched onto the hood of a car parked in the 500 block of West Daly Street.