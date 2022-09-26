Police blotter: Shot with BB gun; illegal texts; gunshots heard; aggravated DUI

Butte police reports

BB gun used

Johnathan Gerald Lawson, 23, of Butte was arrested Friday morning at the offices of Adult Probation & Parole for the felony offenses of assault with a weapon and parole violation.

Lawson allegedly shot a 13-year-old girl in the neck with a BB gun.

Texas warrant

Late Sunday morning, an officer was checking on a vehicle in an alley in the 1800 block of Wilson Avenue.

Inside was Genevieve Nichole Sam, 30, of Butte, who had a felony warrant out for her arrest out of Texas. She was taken to jail.

Illegal texts

Nathan Val Chelini, 41, of Butte allegedly sent some text messages to a person he was not supposed to.

Therefore, he was arrested early Saturday afternoon for the misdemeanor offense of violating a protection order.

Stopped at courthouse

Early Saturday morning, an officer stopped a car in front of the courthouse for not having taillights illuminated.

The driver was Thomas Manuel Reighard, 47, of Butte, who had a felony warrant out for his arrest for criminal contempt. He was also cited for no liability insurance in effect.

Gunshots heard

This past weekend, residents living in the 600 block of South Idaho Street, and the 3000 block of Hill Avenue, all heard what sounded like gunshots. Police checked out both locations, but could not find anything.

Parole violation

Kyler Reed Shinnaberry, 23, of Butte was arrested late Friday night in the 400 block of Elkhorn Lane for felony parole violation.

Erratic driver

Just after midnight Friday, a call came in about an erratic driver in a white Ford Ranger on Rowe Road reportedly swerving all over the road. It was also reported he was going 10 miles per hour, rather than the recommended 35 mph.

Scott Anthony Lamb, 63, of Butte was stopped by an officer in the 3500 block of Gaylord Avenue and appeared to be intoxicated. He allegedly failed sobriety tests and was jailed for felony driving under the influence, fourth or subsequent offense.

Harassing security

Late Thursday night, Michael William Mallo Jr., 33, of Butte reportedly tried to enter St. James Healthcare and was harassing security personnel.

Mallo was arrested for the felony offenses of probation violation and violation of protection order.

MHP arrests

— A trooper with the Montana Highway Patrol arrested Jamel Duwayne Barnes, 29, of Butte just after 1 a.m. Saturday for misdemeanor driving under the influence (first offense).

— Steve Vance Butler Jr., 45, of Butte was arrested late Sunday afternoon at Nissler Junction for the misdemeanor offenses of resisting arrest, fleeing from police, obstructing a peace officer, reckless driving and highway speed restrictions.

Aggravated DUI

Late Friday night, Holly Ann Carpino, 40, of Butte was arrested for careless driving and aggravated driving under the influence.

Carpino allegedly struck an ice machine at the Thriftway, 1900 S. Montana St. A Breathalyzer test was administered and showed that she was reportedly twice over the legal limit.

Speeding on Grand

Late Thursday morning, Jason Bailey Gargus, 21, of Butte was driving an SUV and reportedly speeding on Grand Avenue.

He was allegedly clocked at 67 miles per hour and was jailed for misdemeanor reckless driving.

More crimes

— A tan Suburban was stolen in Rocker.

— A license plate was stolen from a vehicle parked on Fleecer Road. Another license plate was taken from a car parked in the 3200 block of Harrison Avenue.

— A cell phone was taken from a patron at the Party Palace, 1 W. Park St.

— A motorhome was stolen while parked in the 1700 block of Longfellow Street.

— A windshield was broken on a vehicle parked in the 600 block of West Park Street.

— A 2010 Hyundai Sonata was stolen from the 800 block of Utah Avenue.

— A window was broken at a West Broadway Street business.

— A cell phone was stolen from Verizon at 3103 Harrison Ave.

— Mail was taken from a mailbox on Saddle Rock Road.

— A Keystone camp trailer was stolen from the 3500 block of Albany Avenue.

— A cooler was taken from a building located on Terra Verde Drive. Vehicles parked inside were also rummaged through.

— Two female inmates got into a fight at the Butte Detention Center.