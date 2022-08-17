Police blotter: Shot in jaw, robbed at knifepoint, bear spray used

Shot in jaw

At around 8:15 p.m. Saturday, a 21-year-old man was accidentally shot in the jaw and then drove himself to St. James Healthcare.

According to the police report, the young man had a 9mm pistol in the passenger seat of his vehicle. He picked up his friend, also 21, and when the other man got into the vehicle, the friend went to move the gun from the seat and it went off.

Robbed at knifepoint

Just before 11 p.m. Saturday, a man driving near the Butte Skate Park on East Second Street thought he ran over something and stopped to check. As he got out to investigate, a man described as white and in his early 30s approached him brandishing a knife. He then put the knife to the driver’s chest and told him to hand over his money.

The driver complied and the alleged mugger then took off. He was reportedly wearing black shorts, a red shirt and a baseball cap. He was also described as being somewhere between 5-foot-8 to 6 feet tall. The victim had a minor laceration on his chest.

Bear spray used

At around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, a woman walked out of the Serenity Casino, 2280 Amherst Ave., and was confronted by two men who bear sprayed her in the face and then took her money.

The two men reportedly then took off on foot, heading north on Dahlgren Street.

Locust disturbance

At around 6 a.m. Tuesday, there was a disturbance on Locust Street and officers went to investigate.

An officer stopped to talk to Cam Allen Lee Knoell, 18, of Butte, who was in the area, but he reportedly took off running.

When the officer caught up to Knoell, he was arrested for the misdemeanor offense of obstructing a police officer.

Kicking and biting

On Monday night, Brianna Rose Lucas, 36, of Butte was arrested for felony assault of a police officer and the misdemeanor offenses of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Lucas was reportedly throwing items at a car near the intersection of Kennedy and Dewey. When an officer tried to talk to her, she began running but he caught up to her quickly.

According to the police report, Lucas actively resisted arrest and tried to prevent the arresting officer from handcuffing her. She also allegedly kicked him twice in the left leg and attempted to bite him.

Sexual assault

Michael Bernard Galbraith, 55, of Chino Hills, California, was booked into the jail at about 8 p.m. Monday for felony sexual assault.

It is alleged that while a customer at the Metals Sports Bar & Grill, 8 W. Park St., Galbraith grabbed the buttocks of an employee, a young woman under 18 years of age.

Criminal contempt

Kristen Michelle Williams, 25, of Butte was arrested Monday afternoon on a $25,000 felony warrant for criminal contempt.

Opted for jail

Early Monday afternoon Ashley Arlene Wine, 31, of Butte was arrested for misdemeanor failure to disperse.

While on East Copper Street, Wine was refusing to leave a residence and told an officer there was no way she was departing the premises. The officer told her if she didn’t leave, the next option was jail. She opted for jail.

Car heavily damaged

Following a 1:30 a.m. accident Tuesday, Traylene Paige Campbell, 29, of Butte was arrested for the misdemeanor offenses of driving under the influence, hit and run, careless driving, and driving with a suspended driver’s license.

Campbell allegedly struck a fire hydrant near the intersection of Farragut and Ottawa, disabling her heavily damaged car. She then left in another car but was found not long after. Once located, she refused medical attention and was taken to jail.

Way too loud

Apparently the music blaring from a residence in the 5300 block of Saddle Rock Road could be heard all throughout the neighborhood and beyond late Monday night. It just may have been because the speakers were placed outside.

Not just once, but twice, Carl Kelly Jones, 35, of Butte was asked nicely to turn the music down but apparently, Jones did not feel like complying.

Therefore, he was taken to jail for misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Picked up

Just after midnight Saturday, William Robert Pentland, 51, of Butte was in the 300 block of West Silver Street when he was picked up for felony probation violation.

MT Street arrests

—On the 500 block of South Montana Street, Patrick Paul Powell, 56, of Butte was booked into the jail at about 2 p.m. Friday for felony probation violation and misdemeanor criminal contempt.

—Jason Michael Cuchine, 42, of Butte was arrested in the same area at around 3 a.m. Saturday for felony violation of release condition.

Aggravated DUI

Lawrence Michael Beck, 46, of Butte was allegedly going 50 miles an hour on Centennial Avenue at around 10 p.m. Friday. The speed limit is 35 mph.

An officer pulled Beck over, who allegedly smelled of alcohol. A breathalyzer showed he was twice over the legal limit.

He was jailed for the misdemeanor offenses of aggravated driving under the influence (third offense) and speeding.

Several offenses

At around 3 p.m. Sunday, Danny Ray Myers Jr., 51, of Butte was arrested for felony assault with a weapon, and the misdemeanor offenses of no liability insurance in effect, reckless driving, and driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license.

Gambling doesn’t pay

Jasmine Joy Christianson, 26, of Butte and Jacob Terry Booth, 51, of Butte were at a gambling establishment out at Rocker at around noon Sunday.

It is alleged that Christianson went to one of the machines that had a reserved sign on it, along with money to be played still in the machine, and reportedly cashed out.

The two were arrested — she for a felony warrant out of Anaconda-Deer Lodge County and the misdemeanor offenses of theft and criminal contempt. For his part, Booth was jailed for misdemeanor criminal contempt.

Recent reports

—It was reported early Friday afternoon that some tools were stolen from a garage in the 900 block of Placer Street.

—Early Friday night, the door of the restroom at the KOA Campground, 1601 Kaw Ave., was deliberately damaged.

—At around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, two women were reportedly screaming at each other outside the Party Palace, 1 W. Park St. When officers arrived, they were long gone.

—A 2011 silver Ford F-150 was stolen at 5 a.m. Saturday morning while it was parked in the 700 block of 9th Street.

—Sometime before Saturday afternoon, tools, including saws, along with a leaf blower, were stolen from a building in Divide.

—On Saturday night, a woman was doing her laundry at the Park Street Laundromat, 209 W. Park St., when a man walked in. He reportedly made her feel uncomfortable, so she left while her laundry was in the dryer. When she returned, her laundry was missing.

—There were two fireworks complaints late Saturday night at two separate locations, one in the 800 block of South Arizona Street and the other in the Green Acres area.

—Late Sunday afternoon, a man reportedly rented a golf cart at the Highland View Golf Course. He apparently only golfed nine holes instead of the planned 18, so he wanted his money back on the rental. When he was told that the policy was clear, there was no refund, he allegedly got irate and made some threats. The case is under investigation.