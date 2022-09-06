Police blotter: Shot in hand; thief caught; sleeping in drive-thru; fight over ham

Butte police reports

Shot in the hand

A 64-year-old woman arrived at the emergency room of St. James Healthcare Monday morning after accidentally shooting her hand.

According to the police report, the woman picked up a hand gun and accidentally pulled the trigger. The bullet went through the palm of her hand.

To catch a thief

Thanks to his surveillance camera, at 7 p.m. Monday, a patron of the Magic Diamond Casino recognized the person who stole a package off his porch two days previously. He immediately called the police.

The alleged thief was Derek Michael Hansen, 39, of Butte, who at first, told officers he was not the thief, but later reportedly admitted he was.

Hansen was arrested for two misdemeanor offenses theft. He also had warrants out for his arrest for no liability insurance in effect, failure to wear seat belt, displaying plates assigned to another vehicle and criminal contempt

Outstanding warrant

Derek Stephen Bumgardner, 42, of Butte was arrested by a trooper with the Montana Highway Patrol on an outstanding warrant for felony criminal contempt

Three felonies

Jayson Lee Harris, 31, of Butte was arrested just after 5 a.m. Monday on three felony warrants, including criminal contempt, parole violation and possession of dangerous drugs.

An officer on patrol in the 800 block of Placer Street discovered a stolen red Toyota Tacoma in the area. Nearby was car with people inside sleeping.

In the driver’s seat was Harris, who had no-bond warrants out for his arrest out of Judge Robert Whelan’s court.

Out on patrol

While out on patrol in the 1000 block of Gaylord Street, an officer recognized Dane Avery Peters, 35, of Butte.

Peters had a warrant out for his arrest for felony criminal contempt and was taken to jail.

Dazed and confused

On Sunday afternoon, police got a call about an intoxicated man at Lexington Gardens, 300 E. Granite St. When officers arrived, Jaron Marc Lyle, 34, of Texas seemed confused when they talked to him and at some point, he decided to take off running.

For a brief time, luck was on Lyle’s side, as he came across a car with its door open and the keys inside. He took off down the street in the car, but was quickly apprehended.

He was booked into the jail for felony motor vehicle theft.

Drive-thru nap

A Billings woman was arrested just before 4 a.m. Sunday for the felony offenses of criminal sale of dangerous drugs, two counts of possession of dangerous drugs, and use of property subject to forfeiture, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

Diana Michelle Karnes, 39, was found asleep in the McDonald’s drive-thru. In plain sight was several pills (possible fentanyl) atop the dashboard of the car. A search warrant led officers confiscate quite a bit of cash in the front seat, a role of tin foil, baggies, other suspected drugs, and a scale.

Screaming lady

Just before 1 a.m. Sunday, a woman was reportedly screaming near the intersection of Iowa and Curtis streets.

Turns out the screamer, Trinda Lea Atcheson, 30, of Butte had five Lewis & Clark County warrants out for her arrest so off to jail she went.

Traffic stop

While out driving early Saturday night, Shianne Dawn Cook, 23, of Butte allegedly failed to use her turn signal and was stopped by an officer out on patrol.

Cook allegedly gave a false name but the officer was able to identify her. She had several warrants out for her arrest, including a felony out-of-jurisdiction warrant and seven misdemeanors, including two counts of theft, driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, no liability insurance, criminal contempt, obstructing a peace officer and another out-of-jurisdiction warrant. She went to jail.

Fight over a ham

John Patrick Bering, 52 and homeless was causing a disturbance in the 600 block of West Silver Street late Friday afternoon.

According to the police report, the argument started over cooking a ham and Bering, who was intoxicated, allegedly assaulted three relatives. Witnesses said he threw a bottle at a woman, hitting her in the face, and punched another man.

When officers arrived, a couple of people were holding Bering down.

He was jailed on three counts of felony partner or family member assault, along with a felony parole violation.

Unwanted woman

At around 11:30 a.m. Friday, Robyn Rene Ockler, 55, of Butte was at a residence in the 1900 block of Oregon Avenue, sitting on the deck screaming.

The residents did not know Ockler and wanted her gone. When police arrived, she told one officer to “get a job” and another to “****-off.” She was arrested for the misdemeanor offenses of possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.

Liquor loot

Blayne Kyle Brady, 31, of Butte allegedly took some alcohol from the Park Street Liquor Store on Saturday afternoon.

Not long after, he was located at Town Pump, 531 S. Montana St., and was brought to the jail.

More MHP arrests

Dillon James Raymond, 45, of Butte was arrested late Sunday by a trooper with the Montana Highway Patrol. Raymond had two misdemeanor criminal contempt warrants out for his arrest.

Chance Thrasher, 32, of Butte was booked into the jail just after midnight Saturday for a misdemeanor Montana Highway Patrol warrant. He was arrested in the 200 block of South Washington Street

Anaconda transport

On Friday afternoon, Kaylen Diane O’Neill, 20, of Butte was brought over from Anaconda-Deer Lodge County. She had two misdemeanor warrants out for her arrest for criminal contempt.

Tampering, fraud

Late Friday afternoon, Katie Marie Crowe, 37, of Butte was booked into the jail on two warrants — felony tampering with evidence and misdemeanor Medicaid fraud.

Labor Day weekend DUIs

Joey Andrew Smith, 41, of Butte.

Mariah Jade Santiago, 18, of Butte was also jailed for driving without a valid driver’s license.

James D. Langston, 34, of Butte was also jailed for no liability insurance in effect and no vehicle registration.

Nawaf Saeed Alshahrani, 20, of Butte.

Joseph Brian Dolson, 29, of Butte was also jailed for speeding.

Joseph Martin Link, 20, of Butte.

Recent reports

A window was broken at a vacant residence in the 800 block of Placer Street.

A bicycle was stolen from a home in the 1200 block of West Broadway Street.

A person living in the 1500 block of Phillips reportedly saw a man walking with a gun. When officers arrived, the gun-toting man was nowhere to be found.

A bicycle and a drill were taken from a garage in the 1000 block of South Dakota Street.

Two bicycles were stolen from the KOA, 1601 Kaw Ave.

It was reported that pipes and bongs were taken from the display cases at Ganja Goddess GG MT, 3346 Harrison Ave.

A concerned citizen called to report explosives near the intersection of Main and Pacific. Turns out, it was electrical tape.

Some out buildings on West Woolman Street were broken into. Also, a vacant home in the 300 block of West Quartz Street was broken into.

A call came in about a man standing with a rifle in front of his house, but when officers arrived, there was no one there.

A man was yelling at St. James Healthcare staff. Officers arrived and told him to knock it off. He took their advice.