Police blotter: Self-inflicted beer-mug injury, assault on cops

Assault
John Moore, 51, of Butte, was arrested Aug. 6 after he allegedly assaulted a woman in the office at Butte Produce at about 8:30 am. He allegedly resisted arrest when officers attempted to take him into custody. Moore is charged with assault and resisting arrest.
Self-inflicted beer mug injury
Utah resident Alex McCann, 30, was arrested at the America’s Best Value Inn in Rocker after being involved in a disturbance August 7 at about 8:30 pm. McCann apparently broke a beer mug over his own head, causing an injury. He then caused a problem for medical personnel who had responded to treat him and allegedly returned to the hotel after being told he was no longer welcome. McCann was arrested for criminal trespass to property, police said.
Butte resident Lisa Cuadra, 23, was arrested during the same incident. She allegedly made threats toward the hotel manager and resisted arrest at roughly the same time McCann was being treated for his self-inflicted injury. Cuadra was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Suspicious activity
On August 7, at about 11 p.m., a 16-year-old male was detained in the yard at Whittier Elementary School. The boy had been drinking and was cited for possession of alcohol.
Burglary
On August 8 at about 11 a.m., a burglary was reported at a warehouse in the 700 block of S. Wyoming. The only item taken was a hammer-drill valued at $150.
Resisting arrest, criminal mischief
Butte resident Brianna Lucas, 35, was arrested in the 100 block of W. Iron Street at about 4 p.m. on August 8. Lucas had allegedly spray painted some vehicles in the area and then resisted arrest when officers attempted to detain her. Lucas is charged with criminal mischief and resisting arrest. Lucas also had three warrants out for her arrest in City Court, police said.
Assaults on two cops
Butte resident Cody O’Neal, 33, was arrested August 8 at about 9:30 p.m. Police said O’Neal had high centered his truck near the 800 block of South Montana Street. When officers investigated the incident, they determined O’Neal was wanted on a local probation violation, and he was driving with a suspended license. As they officers attempted to arrest him, O’Neal allegedly headbutted one officer and bit a second officer. O’Neal is charged with two counts of assault on a peace officer, driving while suspended, probation violation, no liability insurance in effect, resisting arrest, reckless driving and operating a vehicle without valid license plates.