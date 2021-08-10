Police blotter: Self-inflicted beer-mug injury, assault on cops

Assault

John Moore, 51, of Butte, was arrested Aug. 6 after he allegedly assaulted a woman in the office at Butte Produce at about 8:30 am. He allegedly resisted arrest when officers attempted to take him into custody. Moore is charged with assault and resisting arrest.

Self-inflicted beer mug injury

Utah resident Alex McCann, 30, was arrested at the America’s Best Value Inn in Rocker after being involved in a disturbance August 7 at about 8:30 pm. McCann apparently broke a beer mug over his own head, causing an injury. He then caused a problem for medical personnel who had responded to treat him and allegedly returned to the hotel after being told he was no longer welcome. McCann was arrested for criminal trespass to property, police said.

Butte resident Lisa Cuadra, 23, was arrested during the same incident. She allegedly made threats toward the hotel manager and resisted arrest at roughly the same time McCann was being treated for his self-inflicted injury. Cuadra was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Suspicious activity