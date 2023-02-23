Butte police reports

Fireworks complaint

Independence Day may be more than four months away, but someone in the 800 block of West Silver Street decided that just before 4 on a Thursday morning would be the right time to shoot off a Roman candle in subfreezing temperatures.

A man living in the area called the police station to complain. Officers arrived but could not find anyone who was out and about shooting off fireworks.

Punched in the face

During a physical altercation in the 1600 block of Grand Avenue between a man and a woman, the man told police that the woman, Trinity Lee Winnings, 18, of Butte punched him in the face three times.

Winnings was booked into the jail just after 1 a.m. Wednesday for misdemeanor simple assault.

MHP arrest

On Tuesday night, a Montana Highway Patrol trooper arrested David John Canter, 41, of Anaconda for the felony offenses of possession with intent to sell and use of property subject to forfeiture, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

Felony violation

Ryan Matthew Burton, 27, of Butte had a warrant out for his arrest for felony violation of release condition.

He was taken to jail following a traffic stop Wednesday night in the 1300 block of Harrison Avenue.

Outstanding warrants

— On Wednesday morning, Sara Katherine Fuchs, 35, and Michael Duane Fuchs, 31, both of Butte, were both for outstanding felony and misdemeanor warrants.

— Benjamin Curtis O’Connor, 27, of Helena was arrested near the intersection of Montana and Aluminum streets Tuesday night on a misdemeanor criminal contempt warrant.

More crimes

— One of the tires on a car was punctured with a sharp object while parked in the 600 block of West Silver Street.

— Stolen from Montana Affordable 4x4's & Auto Sales, 1407 Harrison Ave., was a 2007 gold Chevy Tahoe.

— A woman living in the 1000 block of South Colorado Street reported that her credit card had several charges on it that she did not make.

— A young woman living in the 100 block of Trinity Loop was playing loud music. When an officer stopped by to tell her to turn it down, she complied.

— A license plate was stolen from a white Subaru Forester while parked in the 3600 block of Harrison Avenue.

— A 14-year-old teen-age boy was cited for disorderly conduct during an incident at the Butte High Career Center, 1959 S. Montana St.

— A man called to report that someone was writing checks from a checkbook that had previously been stolen from his house.