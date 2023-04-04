Robber unsuccessful

At around 1:30 a.m. last Friday, a man was reportedly walking near the intersection of South Dakota and Porphyry streets when a man with a knife stopped him and demanded his cell phone and his wallet. The alleged victim refused and the would-be robber took off, heading eastbound towards Emma Park.

The victim then called police and when they arrived, he told officers the man had facial hair and long brown hair. There are no suspects at this time.

Pickup stolen

A pickup was stolen Friday afternoon in the 1200 block of Harrison Avenue but was later recovered in the 1600 block of Whitman. The ignition had reportedly been tampered with.

Bartender knifed

Last Friday night, officers arrested Robert Francis Heppler, 52, of Butte, for assault with a weapon.

It is alleged that Heppler, while at Cinz Bar, 301 E. Mercury St., went behind the bar and when the male bartender attempted to remove him, Heppler, brandishing a knife, slashed the bartender’s arm.

According to the police report, bar patrons then moved Heppler to the front of the bar prior to his arrest. The bartender sustained a laceration to his arm and was transported to the hospital.

Family assault

Nikki Rae Gustafson, 35, of Butte, was arrested Friday night for partner or family member assault after an incident in the 1100 block of Farrell Street.

It is alleged that Gustafson was involved in a disturbance with a female family member.

Saturday DUI

On Saturday, Nevada Rae Chamberlain, 34, of Butte was allegedly involved in an accident at the intersection of Harrison and Front streets.

As a result, she was arrested for driving under the influence (first offense), parole violation, failure to give notice of an accident, and careless driving.

Man uses baseball bat

Early Monday morning, Matthew McFarland, 39, of Butte was arrested for criminal mischief and assault.

While in the 10 block of South Emmett Street, it is alleged that McFarland struck a vehicle window with a baseball bat and threatened the vehicle’s occupants.