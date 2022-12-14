Police blotter: Road rage with gun; guns reported stolen; unwanted at mission

Butte police reports

Brandishing a gun

Just before 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jason Bailey Gargus, 21, of Butte was arrested near the intersection of Grand and Harrison avenues for two counts of felony assault with a weapon and misdemeanor careless driving.

According to the police report, Gargus allegedly brandished a black handgun twice during a road rage incident. A man and his wife reported to police that he inadvertently cut off the van Gargus was driving. This reportedly incensed Gargus, who began following the couple.

A witness called 911 to say she witnessed the van driver pointing a gun. Another witness inside Gargus’ van said Gargus waved the gun outside the window. The gun was found inside the van.

Bob Ward’s break-in

Early Tuesday morning, a burglar made entry into Bob Ward’s, 1925 Dewey Blvd., by breaking a door.

Some firearms were reportedly missing. The case is under investigation.

Felony warrants

— Missoula County officials brought Gary David Conan, 42, of Butte to the Butte jail late Tuesday morning. Conan had a Butte-Silver County warrant out for his arrest for felony possession of dangerous drugs.

— Rosalie Ann Smith, 32, of Helena was taken into custody late Tuesday morning. Lewis & Clark County officials brought her over, as she had a felony criminal contempt warrant out of Butte District Court.

— James Robert Blodgett, 39, of Butte had a felony warrant out for his arrest out of Anaconda-Deer Lodge County, along with a felony criminal contempt warrant. He was arrested Tuesday afternoon at the Tripp & Dragstedt Apartments.

Not wanted

Clell James O’Connor, 43, homeless was booked into the jail at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday for felony probation violation.

A call came in that O’Connor was at the Butte Rescue Mission and was not wanted there. Officers arrived and took him into custody.

MHP arrests

— A trooper with the Montana Highway Patrol took Travis Lee Price, 40, of Bozeman into custody late Monday night near the intersection of Harrison and Amherst avenues. Price was jailed for the misdemeanor offenses of aggravated driving under the influence (second offense) and driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license.

— Tina Marie Romero, 43, of Butte was arrested early Tuesday night near the intersection of Harrison Avenue and Dundee Street on a misdemeanor warrant out of Ravalli County.

More reports

— A vehicle parked in the 200 block of West Granite Street had three of its tires slashed.

— A man was reportedly sitting on a bench outside the Family Dollar yelling profanities, but left before the police arrived.

— Scaffolding that had been rented from an establishment in the 800 block of East Second Street has reportedly yet to be returned.

— A couple enjoyed $70 worth of food and drink at MacKenzie River Pizza, 3450 Monroe Ave., and then left without paying the bill.