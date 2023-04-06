Butte police reports

Recent DUIs

— Brent Cater, 53, of Butte was booked into the jail Tuesday afternoon for driving under the influence (first offense) and failure to notify of an accident by quickest means. It is alleged that Cater, while exiting the Buffalo Wild Wings parking lot at 3745 Harrison Ave., hit a parked silver Dodge truck, causing significant damage. Witnesses were able to take photos of Cater’s vehicle before he drove southbound onto Harrison Avenue. Officers arrested Cater at his residence.

— During a traffic stop at 8:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Front Street, Thomas Harvey Pelletier, 70, of Butte, was arrested for driving under the influence (sixth offense).

— Also on Tuesday, a trooper with the Montana Highway Patrol arrested Scott Nuthak, 31, of Butte for driving under the influence (first offense).

Truck stolen

A U-Haul truck was stolen Tuesday morning from the 3600 block of Harrison Avenue. The truck was recovered early Tuesday night in the 1400 block of Majors.

Arrest warrants

— Very early on Wednesday, September Marie Brown, 31, of Butte was taken into custody near the intersection of Amherst and Harrison by a trooper with the Montana Highway Patrol. Brown had two outstanding warrants out for her arrest.

— Margaret Jo Rajacich, 54, of Butte was arrested early Tuesday afternoon on a warrant for revocation of suspended or deferred sentence.