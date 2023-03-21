Butte police reports

‘Raisin’ a bit of hell’

Early Monday afternoon, Donald Lee Atkinson Jr., 41, Butte was reportedly “raisin’ a bit of hell” inside the Town Pump, 1370 Harrison Ave.

It was reported that Atkinson allegedly threatened a couple of people, kicked the door, banged on the window, and threatened to assault customers and staff. For his antics, he was taken to jail for misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Man gets punched

Two men were arguing Monday afternoon in the 100 block of Moon Lane.

When officers arrived, they were told that Michael Joseph McCullar, 39, of Butte had punched a 70-year-old man once, who was then transported to the hospital.

McCullar was arrested for felony aggravated assault.

Booked into jail

Early Monday afternoon, Sara Marie Miller, 35, of Butte was booked into the jail on warrants for felony probation violation and the misdemeanor offense of forgery, along with an out-of-jurisdiction warrant.

Misdemeanor criminal trespass to property was also added to her offenses as she reportedly entered a residence where she was not wanted in the 2500 block of South Main Street.

MHP arrest

A trooper with the Montana Highway Patrol arrested Alicia Lee Murrin, 42, of Butte just after 1 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Alabama and Platinum streets.

Murrin had warrants out for her arrest for felony theft and misdemeanor criminal contempt, along with an out-of-jurisdiction warrant.

Under the influence

Candyce Duncan, 30, of Butte was booked into the jail at around 9:15 a.m. Monday for the previous offense of misdemeanor driving under the influence.

More reports

— An amplifier was stolen from a storage unit at Continental Gardens, 100 Gardens Way.

— A black electric bicycle worth $1,700 was stolen from a residence in the 3500 block of Gaylord Street.

— Items were stolen from a garage in the 2600 block of South Colorado Street.