Police blotter: Public nuisance; felony DUI; caught and jailed

Butte police reports

Wrong response

On Monday afternoon, Brianna Rose Lucas, 37, of Butte went to the Butte Rescue Mission, 610 E. Platinum St., to allegedly pick up some mail.

Lucas was told that she was no longer welcome at the facility and to leave. That didn’t sit well with Lucas, who reportedly got upset and responded by urinating on the deck and then the sidewalk.

Officers arrived and arrested her for the misdemeanor offenses of disorderly conduct and criminal trespass to property.

Felony DUI

A Montana Highway Patrol trooper arrested Kevin Richard Wroblewski, 52, of Butte just after 5 p.m. Monday for felony driving under the influence (fourth or subsequent offense).

The Butte man was traveling eastbound on I-90, near Continental Drive. He was also jailed for felony probation violation and a misdemeanor warrant out of Gallatin County

Caught and jailed

Just after 4 p.m. Monday, there was some heavy traffic in the front and the back of a residence in the 700 block of South Main Street. So much so, officers decided to investigate.

As Auldin Joel Peek, 39, of Butte exited a vehicle, he saw the officers and began running, even reportedly making an attempt to enter a home to elude them.

Officers were able to catch him and he was taken in on a warrant for felony parole violation.

Theft warrant

Powell County officials brought Anna Josephine Rainville, 42, of Butte to the Butte Detention Center late Monday afternoon.

Rainville had a warrant out for her arrest from Butte Justice Court for felony theft.

Additional reports

— A pistol was stolen from inside a car parked in the 700 block of East Second Street.

— A 2007 Chevy truck that was reported stolen a few days ago was recovered at the corner of Excelsior and Caledonia. Meanwhile, a work vehicle belonging to McManus Transport, which also happened to be a 2007 Chevy truck, was stolen while parked in a gravel lot near the Town Pump at 1000 Grizzly Trail.

— An ongoing feud between neighbors living in the 1100 block of South Main Street escalated and an officer was called to the scene. After talking with the officer, the two neighbors went their separate ways and decided to agree to disagree.

— A woman had her cell phone stolen from her car while parked at the Town Pump, 531 S. Montana St.

— A man living in the 1300 block of West Granite Street observed a prowler in his back yard. When officers arrived, the prowler had left the area.