Police blotter: Pilfering beer, causing a ruckus

Pilfering beer

Cory Steven Parke, 37, of Butte allegedly stole a 30-pack of Budweiser beer from the Town Pump, 1370 Harrison Ave., and left by way of the casino.

An officer located Parke, holding the beer, in the 1600 block of Elm Street. He was booked into the jail around 2 a.m. Tuesday for misdemeanor theft.

Causing a ruckus

A call came in late Monday afternoon about an intoxicated person causing a disturbance at a residence on Elderberry Lane.

The intoxicated person turned out to be Carlos Lopez, 45, of Butte, who was taken to jail for felony probation violation.

Monday DUI

Jeffery Curtis Monahan, 41, of Butte was arrested late Monday night for the misdemeanor offenses of driving under the influence (first offense) and careless driving.

It is alleged that at around 9:30 p.m. Monday, Monahan was driving when he struck a brick wall near the intersection of Green Lane and Meadowlark and then attempted to drive away.

When an officer reached the scene, Monahan, who refused to take a Breathalyzer, was taken to jail.

Drugs found

An officer out on patrol Tuesday night near the intersection of Dakota and Platinum, stopped Vaughn Dennis Taylor, 45, of Butte, who had a felony warrant out for his arrest.

Found under the driver’s seat of Taylor’s car was a baggie of suspected methamphetamine and another baggie of what is believed to be counterfeit oxycodone pills.

Taylor was also jailed for the felony offense of possession with intent to sell.

Two offenses

Dennis Albert White, 50, of Butte was arrested around 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of South Montana Street for the felony offenses of probation violation and revocation of sentence.

Arrest warrants

—Jonathan Warren Walker, 37, of Butte was arrested Tuesday morning in the 100 block of East Park Street. Walker had a $25,000 warrant out for his arrest out of Jefferson County.

—Early Tuesday night, Jefferson County officers brought Nathan Allen Green, 33, of Butte to the Butte Detention Center. Green had two local warrants out for his arrest.

Recent reports

—A bike was stolen from a truck parked at La Quinta Inn, 1 Holiday Way

—Twice in one day, two potential vehicle buyers at Montana Affordable 4x4s, 1407 Harrison Ave., test drove their potential purchases and took their time about it. So much so, both were thought to be stolen, but were eventually returned.

—A DeWalt leaf blower was taken from a residence in the 300 block of North Montana Street.

—A door was reportedly damaged at the Rosalie Manor, 1515 Oregon Ave.

—Gasoline was stolen from the maintenance shack at the Highland View Golf Course, 3150 Utah Ave.

—A garage in the 3000 block of South Montana Street was broken into. Items taken included a 4-wheeler, guns and camping gear. The 4-wheeler was located just down the street.

—While parked outside the Scoop Bar, 1302 E 2nd St., a red 2000 Toyota Tacoma truck was stolen.

—A mountain bike was taken from the Montana Tech campus.

—A resident living in the 2900 block of Paxson Avenue found a man inside his garage. When confronted, the man took off in a silver pickup truck with Washington plates.

—Clothing was reportedly taken from a house in the 2000 block of Pine Street

—The windshield of a 1994 Chevy Astro van was hit with a rock while parked in the 10 block of West Pacific Street.