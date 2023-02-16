Butte police reports

Midnight robbery

Just after midnight Thursday, two young men, ages 20 and 21, were reportedly walking in the area of Park and Idaho streets when a silver Ford pickup pulled up next to them.

The male passenger pulled out a suspected revolver, demanding money. He took one guy’s wallet and the two robbers then drove away, headed eastbound on Park Street. The case is under investigation.

MHP arrest

Out near the Flying J at Rocker, Duard Samuel Archer, 41, of Butte was arrested Wednesday night by a Montana Highway Patrol trooper for felony possession of dangerous drugs, felony out-of-jurisdiction warrant, and the misdemeanor offenses of possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing a peace officer, making a false report to law enforcement, driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, failure to show proof of insurance, and an out-of-jurisdiction warrant.

Fifth offense

Officers got a call at 7:30 Tuesday night that a car was stuck in a snowbank in the front yard of a home in the 3200 block of Quincy Street.

Upon arrival, the car had already gone but was found in the 2900 block of Hannibal Street. The driver was Margaret Jo Rajacich, 54, of Butte, who appeared to be intoxicated.

She was arrested for felony driving under the influence (fifth offense).

Apologetic guy

Eric Ray Martin, 35, of Butte approached an officer out on patrol early Wednesday night near the intersection of Carolina Avenue and Locust Street. He reportedly apologized to the officer for being loud during a dispute with his girlfriend.

Turns out Martin had two warrants out for his arrest for misdemeanor criminal contempt offense, was arrested and taken to jail.

Off to jail

Just before 2 a.m. Wednesday, an officer observed Chad Allen Hobbs, 54, of Butte at the Town Pump, 2711 Harrison Ave. The officer knew there were two misdemeanor criminal contempt warrants out for his arrest and took him to jail.

Late Monday

A call came in late Monday night about a disturbance in the 100 block of East Broadway Street.

A woman told police that she and Matthew Joseph LaForge, 22, of Hardin got into a disagreement. He started yelling at her and then pulled her by the sweatshirt causing her to fall to the ground. When she got up, he then pulled her by the sweatshirt again, but this time she fell and hit her head.

LaForge was arrested for misdemeanor partner or family member assault with minor injuries.

Aggravated DUI

Zachary Robert Rodrigues, 28, of Butte was booked into the jail just after 2 a.m. Tuesday for the misdemeanor offenses of aggravated driving under the influence, open container in the vehicle, no liability insurance in effect, and failure to identify self and vehicle.

Rodrigues allegedly struck the right rear fender of a car on Front and Utah streets, and was followed by the person he hit to the intersection of Second and Delaware, where he was ultimately arrested.

A Breathalyzer taken at the jail allegedly showed that Rodrigues was more than twice over the legal limit.

More arrests

Early Tuesday afternoon, Adult Probation and Parole had Cassie Rose LaBelle, 31, of Butte booked into the jail for felony parole violation.

Jeffery Scott Fahnestock, 55, of Butte was arrested just after 7 a.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of Eagle Street for felony probation violation and misdemeanor criminal contempt.

Richard Douglas Montgomery, 29, of Butte was picked up in the 800 block of West Broadway Street Monday morning and jailed for felony parole violation.

Michelle Lynn Ogrin, 51, of Butte was arrested Monday morning near the intersection of Arizona and Front streets for driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, failure to stop when emerging onto traffic, and criminal contempt.

Additional crimes

A rear license plate was taken from a car parked in the 1100 block of Nevada Avenue.

Someone heard a gunshot in the 800 block of South Main Street but officers investigating couldn’t find anything.