Police blotter: Parole violation; loitering arrest; windows broken, tires flattened

Butte police reports

Routine search

During a routine search at a residence in the 300 block of Copper Street, Carlin Fiddler Smith, 37, of Butte was arrested by Adult Probation & Parole for felony possession of dangerous drugs and felony parole violation.

At the residence, officials allegedly found several glass pipes, along with a crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine.

Hanging around

Early Monday night, Kyle Alan Schwartz, 38 and homeless, was hanging around Conlin’s at 1600 Holmes Ave., and the police were called.

Turns out Schwartz had a misdemeanor warrant out for his arrest out of Rosebud County and was transported to the jail.

Felony warrants

Late Monday night, someone called to inform police that Christopher Thomas Wilkinson, 22, homeless, was at the Butte Rescue Mission, 610 E. Platinum St.

Wilkinson had three felony Butte City Court warrants out for his arrest for criminal contempt. When officers arrived, he was taken to jail.

Shoplifting incident

On Tuesday night, police arrived at the Dollar Tree, 1301 Harrison Ave., to investigate a shoplifting incident. A man had left the store carrying a green basket with several items of food he did not pay for.

The suspect, Jesse Lee Morsette, 32, homeless, was arrested nearby for misdemeanor theft.

Booked into jail

— Jorey Ray Vialpando, 33, of Butte was booked into the jail Tuesday morning on felony warrants for possession of dangerous drugs, probation violation, violation of release condition, and a Gallatin County warrant, and misdemeanor warrants for fleeing from police and reckless driving while eluding the police.

— Scott Damien Ristedt, 39, of Townsend was booked into the jail Tuesday morning on a felony theft warrant.

— Steven Allen Medina, 47, of Butte was booked into the jail Tuesday morning on warrants for the misdemeanor offenses of theft and criminal trespass to property.

More reports

— Someone shattered the passenger’s side window of a vehicle parked in the 600 block of Travonia Street and flattened two of its tires.

— A vehicle parked in the 800 block of Montana Street had its driver’s side window broken.

— Tools were stolen from a garage in the 1400 block of Majors Street.

— Food was thrown at a car parked in the 1100 block of South Main Street.

— A man wearing a black coat reportedly tried to break into a room at the Holiday Inn Express, 2609 Harrison Ave., but fled before police arrived.

— Someone attempted to break into Mick O’Brien’s, 4835 Harrison Ave., but was unsuccessful.

— Furniture items were reportedly taken from a storage unit at Sentry Storage, 1110 Hayes Ave.

— A cell phone and a wallet were stolen from a vehicle parked on the 400 block of Washington Street.