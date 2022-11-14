Police blotter: Packing a pistol; drugs in car; chased with knife; high-speed chase

Butte police reports

Possessing a pistol

On Thursday night, Adam Michael Hoyt, 26, of Butte got into an argument with a woman and had a pistol in his possession. The woman became frightened and called 911.

He was arrested on West Broadway Street for misdemeanor partner or family member assault (reasonable apprehension).

Two arrested

On Thursday night, an officer out on patrol noticed a car in the 600 block of South Dakota Street with expired vehicle plates. The officer also noted the driver was Jacob Steven Alt, 41, of Butte, who had a warrant out for his arrest. His passenger, Jasmine Dawn Walker, 23, of Butte, had a warrant out for her arrest out of Missoula County.

During a search of their car, 11 suspected fentanyl pills were found.

Walker was arrested for the misdemeanor offenses of obstructing a peace officer, criminal contempt (two counts), and possession of drug paraphernalia. Alt was also jailed for possession of dangerous drugs, and the misdemeanor offenses of possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal contempt (two counts)

Asleep at wheel

Juan Jose Romero, 38, of Butte was booked into the jail Sunday morning for felony possession of dangerous drugs and the misdemeanor offenses of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and possession of drug paraphernalia.

At around 8:30 a.m. Romero was in the driver’s seat of a gray pickup, which was still running, but partially parked on the sidewalk at the intersection of Main and Front Streets. Romero, who was reportedly asleep at the wheel, failed field sobriety tests and at the jail, possible methamphetamine was found in his pant pocket, along with a glass pipe.

Man chased with knife

Brandy Dawn LaFond, 37, of Butte was arrested around 2 a.m. Sunday morning for the felony offenses of aggravated burglary and assault with a weapon, and the misdemeanor offenses of fleeing from police, resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer.

According to the police report, LaFond entered a garage of a former boyfriend who lived in the 2300 block of Silver Bow Boulevard. The former boyfriend saw her enter the garage via camera footage. He went to confront her and she opened the garage door and then chased him with a knife. She then allegedly left in the silver Toyota. Officers pursued LaFond all the way to the 1000 block of South Wyoming Street, where she refused to leave the vehicle, but was eventually taken into custody.

Escalating argument

Two highly intoxicated men were arguing outside the Acoma Lounge & Bar, 60 E. Broadway, around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Bradley James Dunne, 35, of Butte reportedly refused to leave the area and continued to escalate the argument. He was arrested for misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

High-speed chase

Police were involved in a high-speed chase that culminated in the arrest of Douglas Lynn Vanderslice Jr., 37, of Butte just after midnight Sunday.

According to police reports, Vanderslice was caught driving at a high rate of speed near Harrison and Majors. He failed to stop when directed and kept going. The pursuit was terminated because Vanderslice was reportedly going too fast and it was deemed unsafe.

Vanderslice was found hiding in a shed in the 1400 block of Majors, but refused to exit the shed. He was eventually handcuffed and jailed for the misdemeanor offenses of reckless driving, eluding police, resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer, and no vehicle registration.

Threatening people

A call came in Saturday morning that a woman was outside the Town Pump, 531 S. Montana St., screaming and threatening people. She then headed to the emergency room at St. James Healthcare, where she threatened staff and left.

Misty Dawne Sprague, 41, of Butte was not far from the hospital when she was arrested for misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Public intoxication

Late Friday afternoon, Brandon Lane Collier, 32, homeless, was allegedly yelling at customers coming in and out of the Hanging 5, 2110 Harvard Ave., and then passed out in the doorway.

When he was woken, he reportedly remained confrontational and was arrested for the misdemeanor offense of public intoxication.

Disorderly conduct

Tanner M. Pendergast, 20, of Butte was booked into the jail just before 4 a.m. Friday for the misdemeanor offenses of disorderly conduct (two counts) and resisting arrest.

Pendergast was reportedly pounding on a resident’s garage door in the 1400 block of West Diamond Street. He was then found on West Gold Street, lying on the ground covered in snow. He then ran from an officer, who had to chase him down the street.

MHP arrest

Just after midnight Friday, a trooper with the Montana Highway Patrol arrested Chad Michael Peterson, 26, of Butte in the 100 block of Idaho Street for the misdemeanor offenses of driving under the influence and careless driving.

More reports

— An inmate at the Butte Detention Center, 155 W. Quartz St., allegedly punched another inmate. The case is being investigated.

— Two men got into a fight outside the Richest Hill Casino, 20 W. Galena St. When officers arrived, neither man wanted to press charges and went their separate ways.

— A woman came out of Cinz Bar, 301 E. Mercury St., to find her windshield shattered.

— License plates were stolen from a car parked in the 3200 block of Busch Street.

— A 2002 Mercedes Benz that was reported stolen in Spokane, Washington, was found in the 1500 block of Elm Street.